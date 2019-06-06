17 Shades of Purple – Which 17 Lipstick Shades Are Best for You

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The purple color of the lipstick is now in the trend. We can say that today, the purple lipstick has reached the popularity of the red one and ladies willingly choose this color to highlight their lips. There is no doubt that purple makeup is very popular and that a lot of girls choose it, but certain problems can occur during the purchase. For example, although all shades are based on the berry, the fact is that they are not all the same. That’s why it can be a problem for ladies to choose the right shade that will make them shine wherever they appear and look incredible.

There are so many manufacturers of this makeup on the market. However, it’s important to select only the best ones to make your look perfect. That’s why we decided to help you during the selection process. In the following text, which we have devoted to all ladies, we will present which 17 lipstick shades are best for you. We believe that with our help, you will choose the right purple lipstick and fit it with the rest of the makeup. So, if you’re ready, let’s start.

1. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick and Violet Fury

In addition to being very successful as a singer, Rihanna is also engaged in the makeup business. This product was created by a popular singer and we must say it is excellent. First of all, we need to emphasize the ultra-slim design of the tube that can indicate the quality of the product inside.

If we had to choose a word that would perfectly describe Violet Fury, then, this is definitely ‘amazing.’ This lipstick is high quality, and you will not have problems with smudging or bleeding. That means you don’t have to worry about things like this but focus on something else during the day. You can get one for yourself from Sephora.

2. Lipstick Queen Dating Game Purple Lipstick in Mr. Right Now

Lipstick Queen has created a collection that has very interesting names of all lipstick shades. One of these is Mr. Right Now, which is part of the ‘Dating Game’ collection. This medium-cover piece of makeup will perfectly fit into any style, and in addition to the excellent effect it will create, this lipstick has ingredients that are useful for your lips to make them look unbelievable.

For example, they are shea butter and vitamin E, which means that Mr. Right Now nourishes your lips and gives you a soft feeling whenever you use it. You can order one for yourself from Net-a-Porter.

3. Christian Louboutin Silky Satin Lip Colour in Ronron

This lipstick is multifunctional. In addition to having a common purpose to highlight your lips, Christian Louboutin’s lipstick can also be used as an accessory because you can wear it as a necklace. Inside the golden tube is a bright purple lipstick with a satin finish that creates a very fine blue-toned effect along with the shine. If you want, you can order one for you via Net-a-Porter.

4. NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Amethyst

NYX Liquid Suede is an NYX Professional Makeup product that offers a very interesting bright purple shade. Amethyst is perhaps the right solution for you, because, besides the fact that this formula has a soft matte finish and vibrant colors, it’s also waterproof. We also have to point out the design of the tube that perfectly slides and apply the appropriate amount of purple to your lips. You can get one for yourself from Ulta Beauty.

5. MAC Purple Lipstick in Heroine

The Heroine is another high-quality lipstick on our list. The product by MAC is actually a matt lipstick that offers a very long-lasting color that will complement your amazing appearance on any event. Since the matte purple color is concerned, this means that there is no shine, which is certainly not necessary since Heroine lipstick highlight your lips in the right way. You can get one for yourself from Nordstrom.

6. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Roxy

Kat Von D is a well-known manufacturer of lipsticks, and their products have a reputation for being high-quality. The same case is with Roxy liquid lipstick that offers you a long-lasting matte finish and stunning appearance. The formula will provide smooth application as well as a bright color. If you want one like this, you can order it from Sephora.

7. Tom Ford Beauty Purple Lipstick and Georgie 12

Another well-known name in the makeup and cosmetics industry is Tom Ford. His collection called Boys & Girls brings to all ladies a creamy lipstick called Georgie. This lipstick is characterized by a deep shade that contains moisturizers and micro-shimmers that give your lips a unique look. You can order one for yourself from Net-a-Porter.

8. Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick in 501

Make Up For Ever has a wonderful lipstick that looks like it really lasts forever. This excellent and long-lasting piece of makeup has an ultra-matte finish. The application is very smooth primarily because the tube is designed with a precise applicator. It is also important to mention that the formula contains avocado oil. If you want one like this, you can order it from Sephora.

9. Urban Decay Vice Purple Lipstick and Twitch

Twitch is a lipstick that is featured by Urban Decay and is part of their Vice Collection. This formula brings you a super-creamy piece of makeup that is easy to apply on your lips. It also contains nourishing elements such as oils and butters. You can get one from Nordstrom like this.

10. Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Purple Lipstick and Faux Dog

This richly pigmented lipstick is produced by Pat McGrath. It has a shade like lavender and is long-lasting, so you do not have to worry all day long. Also, this formula has excellent opaque coverage. You can order it from Sephora.

11. Givenchy Le Rouge Purple Lipstick and Grenat Retro N330

Grenat Retro by Givenchy is a lipstick that brings bright matte shade, and like many previous lipsticks on our list, this one is long-lasting so you will not have a problem with that. The mattes are available in two variants, semi-matte and matte finish, so you can choose the one that suits you most. In any case, both mats are equally high-quality and offer you intense color and smooth application. You can order it from Sephora.

12. Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Madison

Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) is an excellent liquid lipstick that will not cause you problems with smudging or bleeding. This lipstick brings ultra-saturated and fully pigmented matte purple color. Also, ABH’s lipstick is long-lasting and will provide you with a smooth application. Order one for yourself from Sephora.

13. Smashbox Always On Matte Lipstick in Some Nerve

Always on Matte is a collection of liquid lipsticks designed and manufactured by Smashbox. One of the lipsticks from the line is Some Nerve. As the collection’s name suggests, it’s about a matte lipstick with a lavender shade that fits perfectly with many skin tones. By applying the Some Nerve liquid lipstick, you can be sure that you will not have problems with smudging and similar things for eight hours. You can order it from Nordstrom.

14. Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Purple Rain

Dose of Colors brings us a long-lasting matte liquid lipstick called Purple Rain. This formula offers to its users a highly pigmented and creamy easy-to-use texture. Order one for yourself from Ulta Beauty.

15. RMS Beauty Wild with Desire Purple Lipstick in Sweet Nothing

Sweet Nothing is a bit different about the other lipsticks we have so far presented on our list. This satin-finish lipstick by RMS Beauty brings to the ladies a formula rich in anti-oxidants and oils that are beneficial to your skin. This is the reason why it was awarded. Also, Sweet Nothing delivers creamy texture, so it has all the necessary characteristics of a great lipstick. You can order it from Net-a-Porter.

16. Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick and Purple Fascination

Purple Fascination is a lipstick that is produced by Lancôme. As you can conclude from the name, it is about the lipstick with a matte finish that has a moisturizer as well as bright, opaque purple color. You can order one for yourself from Nordstrom.

17. Too Faced Melted Matte Lipstick in Unicorn

In the end, we present your Unicorn. This is a formula designed by Too Faced, characterized by smooth applications as well as chocolatey purple color. Unicorn is a lipstick that is deeply pigmented and opaque and allows women to look amazing. You can order one for yourself from Nordstrom.