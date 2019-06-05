21 Best Green Makeup Shades

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Green is a powerful color for makeup, and choosing the right tone could be a problem. We have chosen the 21 different Eyeshadow Palettes that we would suggest to everyone.

Huda Beauty Eyeshadow

The Huda is a palette that you can buy in Sephora. It has various finishes which are all beautiful and can help you to choose the right tone.

Urban Green Eyeshadow in Zodiac

Urban Decay’s eyeshadow is a green which glide over your eyelids for a smooth appearance. The character has been enhanced upon for a delicate feel but richer loss.

Beverly Hills Eye

Anastasia Eye Shadow has a silvery finish of green color. With this Eye Shadow, you can customize your palette. It allows your makeup to have an emerald look.

Stila Shimmer & Glow Eye Shadow

Stila is another Eye Shadow that you can buy in Sephora. It presents a smooth application in Vivid Jade tone of green color. This makeup is light and soft so it can be applied without the primer.

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Mermaid Parade

Milk Makeup is and eye pigment that dries quickly. It is compactly packed in a tube so it is very easy to apply. You can buy it in Sephora.

NARS Hardwired Single Green Eyeshadow in Goa

Along with Goa, this Eye Shadow also has a wide palette of metallic green. It provides the consumer with shine on all skin tones.

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in Special Delivery

Super Shock Shadow has crème-powder compatibility with a smooth texture. It has a rich color which doesn`t fade easily.

Face Stockholm Cream Eye Shadow in Nylon

Stockholm contains the vitamin E and is designed for hydration of the skin. Besides that, it is healthy for the skin it has a bright tone and suits perfectly, especially on the darker skin. You can order Nylon from Dermstore.

Buxom Customizable Eyeshadow Bar Single Refills in Room Service

Buxom is a refillable palette. Room Service is soft eyeshadow with strong pigment and can be easily mixed with different colors. You can buy this Eye Shadow in Ulta Beauty.

NYX Professional Makeup Prismatic Eyeshadow in Mermaid

NYX is a popular brand for makeup. It provides consumers with eyeshadows that have a metallic tone. You can order this Eye Shadow from Ulta Beauty.

Chanel Ombre Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in 824 Verderame

Chanel is one of the most popular brands today in many segments when it comes to beauty products. Chanel Ombre 824 Verderame has a great shade of green color and is designed for all-day wear. Also, it mixes with other colors perfectly.

MAC Dazzleshadow Green Eyeshadow in Try Me On

Try Me On is an Eye Shadow from MAC that provides the user with rich color and glitter. This eyeshadow creates a texture between cream and powder in the perfect fit.

Kjaer Weis Cream Eyeshadow in Sublime

Kjaer is a rich and soft green eyeshadow with a matte surface. The additives Subline contains coconut oil and sunflower seeds in order to protect the skin. You can buy Kjaer Weis in Net-a-Porter.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Green Eyeshadow in Poison Ivy

Bobbi Brown Luxe Green is a metallic shaded eyeshadow with chromatic pigment. It gives a bright color and sparkles.

Burberry Beauty Eye Shadow in Green

This eyeshadow from Burberry can be applied to both dry or wet skin in order to get various tones. Aqua Green provides you with soft color and customizable intensity. You can buy it from Net-a-Porter.

Tarte Tarteist Metallic

Jaded is a forest green tone with a metallic blend that provides the user with the shade that can be mixed greatly with other colors. The advantage of this eyeshadow is the easy appliance.

Lancôme Color Design Eyeshadow

With Sirens Emerald from Lancôme, you can customize different shades with other colors easily. It is very easy to apply and has a metallic tone. Nordstrom is the store where you can buy this makeup.

Tom Ford`s TFX11

TFX11 comes in a satin case and can be customized with almost every other eyeshadow. It provides you with a rich metallic tone of green color. You can buy it in Sephora.

Givenchy Ombre Cream Eyeshadow

Kaki Brocart from Givenchy is a waterproof eyeshadow that can last for 16 hours. Brocart gives a smooth khaki green color with a shiny finish. Sephora is the place where you can buy this Eye Shadow.

Dose of Party Colors

Block Party Single is an olive oil shape of green which reflects the light from almost every angle. It is light and soft and the best way to apply it is by using your fingers. Ulta Beauty is the store where you can buy this product.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in The Rebel

The Rebel is one of the few luxury palettes from Charlotte Tilbury. It is a four-step green makeup where you can customize the shade. It provides you with high pigment color with whom you can create different tones of your eye appearance. You can buy The Rebel in Sephora.