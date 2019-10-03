10 Most Common Lies Men And Women Tell

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It turns out Ami wasn’t too far off yesterday when she posted those lies men and women tell most often. A new study, which polled 3,000 adults, discovered that while both sexes lie, men fib an average of 1,092 lies per year — roughly three a day — while women lie an average of 728 times a year, or about twice a day. Maybe not too surprising, men feel less guilty about lying while 82 percent of women say lying “eats away at their conscience.” The most popular female lie? “Nothing’s wrong, I’m fine.” Men tend to lie more about their drinking. The good news is that while moms get lied to the most, only 10 percent of those polled said they are likely to deceive their romantic partners. Um, liars? Perhaps another plus, 75 percent of men and women agreed that telling a white lie was OK to spare someone’s feelings. “Lying may seem to be an unavoidable part of human nature but it’s an important part of social interaction,’ said Katie Maggs, associate medical curator at the Science Museum, which commissioned the study. After the jump, check out the ten most common lies told by men and women.

Top 10 Fibs Told By Men

1. I didn’t have that much to drink.

2. Nothing’s wrong, I’m fine.

3. I had no signal.

4. It wasn’t that expensive.

5. I’m on my way.

6. I’m stuck in traffic.

7. No, your butt doesn’t look big in that.

8. Sorry, I missed your call.

9. You’ve lost weight.

10. It’s what I’ve always wanted.

Top 10 Fibs Told By Women

1. Nothing’s wrong, I’m fine.

2. I don’t know where it is, I haven’t touched it.

3. It wasn’t that expensive.

4. I didn’t have that much to drink.

5. I’ve got a headache.

6. It was on sale.

7. I’m on my way.

8. Oh, I’ve had this for ages.

9. No, I didn’t throw it away.

10. It’s what I’ve always wanted.

What, no “Here’s my number/ I’ll call you tomorrow” on the list? Lies!!

Original by: Wendy Atterberry