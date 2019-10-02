10 Things Women Don’t Understand About Men

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There may be a few things men don’t understand about women, but seriously, despite being the “simpler” sex, there are still lots of things we don’t get about them (scratchy sheets, anyone?). After the jump, 10 things about men that confound and boggle.

1. What is so hard about asking for directions?

2. Why do you need a gadget to unlock your car door?

3. What is it about “Star Wars”?

4. And the “bro hug”? Hug it out or don’t hug it out, you know?

5. When you keep one seat between you and your buddy at the movies, are you saving room for the holy spirit or what?

6. Why are you so hung up on the bitchy girls?

7. If you want to break up with us, why don’t you say so?

8. Forget about putting the seat down, why don’t you ever change the toilet paper roll?

9. Why do you ask for our number if you have no intention of calling?

10. Seriously, do you not smell that?

Original by: Wendy Atterberry