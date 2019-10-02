Cardio is something that everyone should do, especially those who are really committed to improving their health and reaping all of the benefits from cardiovascular exercise sessions. Many people are not really informed about the differences between aerobic and anaerobic exercise, but luckily we are here to clear some things up for you.
Today we’re talking about some of the best cardio exercises you can do, how to do them, whether you need equipment or not, and why you should definitely implement these in your everyday schedule. Let’s take a look.
Jumping Jacks
This one is considered to be the best cardio exercise that you can do, and it earned this title because of many reasons. First of all, it doesn’t require any equipment in order to do it. You are free to perform jumping jacks anywhere you want, whether it is at work, at school during break, at home or at the gym. Everyone knows how to do them, and you should not underestimate this movement at all. Professional soldiers at the army are constantly performing this exercise in order to improve their conditioning, and you should do it as well.
Running (Sprinting or Jogging)
It doesn't really matter what kind of running you want to do, as long as you're doing it, you are improving your endurance and the capabilities of your heart. Running is also one of the key things that's being done in the army, and it's for a good reason. It works your entire body and helps you stay in amazing shape. The more you do it, the better you'll become at it, and your endurance will skyrocket after just a few months of running.
Swimming
Swimming is something that helps you build your entire body, especially your shoulders and chest, but it’s also one of the best cardiovascular exercises that you can do. If you don’t really like running or doing any other “dry” exercises which are pretty repetitive, swimming is definitely the best choice for you. The only thing you need however is a pool large enough for you to swim in, and unfortunately not everyone has access to it. If you do, that’s great, start swimming on a daily basis, or at least three times per week, and you will be seeing some amazing results in a very short period.
Playing football or basketball
Once again, if you don’t really like repetitive exercises such as jumping jacks or running on a track, you can do cardio while having fun. Feel free to engage into a football or basketball game with your friends, or simply go to the local playing field and join an already existing game. You will make some new friends, have tons of fun and also work your legs and improve your conditioning while doing it. Is there a better combination of benefits than this? We don’t think so. Who said that cardio has to be dull and boring? The outdoors offer a lot of possibilities, you just need to use them.