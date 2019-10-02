A Climbing Guide: 6 Tips For Bouldern

Bouldering is too interesting and fun to miss, and if you have caught the climbing but – no one really blames you. However, it will help you to have a couple of bouldering tips under your belt before you set out to conquer more difficult settings. Hence, in this article, you will be able to learn 6 bouldering tips that you should know. Let’s take a closer look:
1. Buy the Proper Gear
If you are a committed climber and boulderer, you will waste money in order to rent the equipment you need every time that you want to climb. Hence, it is better to invest in your own equipment. It will last you for a long time, it will be better in quality, and it will always be there when you want to climb. The basic equipment that you will need includes climbing shoes, chalk, a chalk bag, and a brush, a crash pad, and finger tape.
2. Learn the Basic Techniques
You would not want to ride a motorcycle without knowing the mechanics first. The same goes for bouldering and climbing. For starters, you should always place your big toe on the holds – not your instep. Most of your body weight should be supported by your legs and feet, while your arms help you balance. You will want to conserve your upper body strength for difficult moves, hence you should always keep your hips close to the wall.
3. Do not Forget to Warm Up Properly
Bouldering is a sport, just like any other and if you do not remember any other tips on this list, you should at least remember this one – always warm up properly. The warm-up routine will depend on what you prefer and what works best for you, but the routine should always include stretching, a pulse raiser such as jogging, and a simple climb.
4. Make Bouldering a Routine
According to the experts from https://duisburg.einstein-boulder.com/, you cannot really get good at something if you do not practice, and the easiest way to jump in is to sign up for a bouldering class. This will help you to learn the basics of bouldering, as well as to figure out how to progress. It will also keep you in good shape, even if you cannot make it to the wall of daily. Also, it will keep you accountable since you will be paying for the class, hence, you might stay motivated to make the most out of the classes.
5. Ease Into Climbing to Avoid Injuries
If you are a beginner or if you returned to bouldering after a long time, your body will need more time to get used to bouldering and climbing. If you are climbing too often, it does not matter how good your technique is and how good your warm-up is. If your body is not ready for the climb, you might get injured. So, ease into it instead of pushing yourself to your limits and getting hurt.
6. Practice Silent Feet
This exercise will force you to pay attention to your footwork in order to make the minimum amount of noise as you can. If you want better footwork, you should try and silent feet during each climb.
Conclusion
By following the tips from this article, you will be able to get a grip on bouldering and climbing in a short period of time. Keep in mind that you should always warm-up, practice some techniques that you need, as well as make bouldering a routine that will help you improve even more.