The 30-Day Breakup Guide Will Be Here When You Need It

You might not have been splitting with someone when we started our 30-Day Breakup Guide at the beginning of the month, but if you are now (or do at some point in the future), don’t forget to follow our step-by-step instructions for how to get over him. Moving on from a relationship can be tough, but forcing yourself to go through our daily to-do list for a month will motivate you to pull yourself together in no time—or at least distract you from the deep emotional pain you’re feeling for 30 days.

1. Change Your Cell Phone’s Wallpaper

2. Tell Your Friends

3. Make Your “Breakup Bible”

4. Get A Drink (Or Six)

5. Buy A Ticket Out Of Town

6. Go Grocery Shopping

7. Box Up His Crap

8. Buy A Dress

9. Read A Book You Loved

10. Change Your Perspective

11. Start a “Go to Hell” Fund

12. Wear Something Pink

13. Write A Letter to Your Best Friend

14. Talk to A Little Girl

15. Plan A Lady Party

16. Sign Up For A Class

17. Fix Something

18. Cook Dinner

19. Call Your Dad

20. Have A No-Chick-Flick Night

21. Give Blood

22. Get Your Hair Did

23. Stare Your Future Down

24. Go To A Movie By Yourself

25. Masturbate

26. Rip The Golden Glaze Off The Relationship

27. Get A Massage

28. Get A Plant

29. Go To Brunch Alone

30. Calmly Move On (Or at Least Look Like It)

Original by: