The 30-Day Breakup Guide Will Be Here When You Need It

You might not have been splitting with someone when we started our 30-Day Breakup Guide at the beginning of the month, but if you are now (or do at some point in the future), don’t forget to follow our step-by-step instructions for how to get over him. Moving on from a relationship can be tough, but forcing yourself to go through our daily to-do list for a month will motivate you to pull yourself together in no time—or at least distract you from the deep emotional pain you’re feeling for 30 days.
1. Change Your Cell Phone’s Wallpaper
2. Tell Your Friends
3. Make Your “Breakup Bible”
4. Get A Drink (Or Six)
5. Buy A Ticket Out Of Town
6. Go Grocery Shopping
7. Box Up His Crap
8. Buy A Dress
9. Read A Book You Loved
10. Change Your Perspective
11. Start a “Go to Hell” Fund
12. Wear Something Pink
13. Write A Letter to Your Best Friend
14. Talk to A Little Girl
15. Plan A Lady Party
16. Sign Up For A Class
17. Fix Something
18. Cook Dinner
19. Call Your Dad
20. Have A No-Chick-Flick Night
21. Give Blood
22. Get Your Hair Did
23. Stare Your Future Down
24. Go To A Movie By Yourself
25. Masturbate
26. Rip The Golden Glaze Off The Relationship
27. Get A Massage
28. Get A Plant
29. Go To Brunch Alone
30. Calmly Move On (Or at Least Look Like It)
