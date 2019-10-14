I’ve already told you the 30 things that women love that men just don’t understand, but it’s the lesser sex that really has women scratching their heads. Here are the 30 things MEN love that women just don’t understand (with exceptions, obvi—there must be a woman or two out there who loves Paris Hilton).

1. Crotch grabbing

2. AC/DC

3. Skid marks

4. Nascar

5. Fake breasts

6. Scars

7. Car shows

8. The WWE

9. Fart jokes

10. Titty-twisters

11. Sports bars

12. Mowing the lawn/washing the car

13. Collecting weapons

14. Explosions/Fire

15. Pimping out their sound system

16. Paris Hilton

17. Taking long poops

18. Listening to everything at a really high volume

19. Videogames

20. “Ninja Warrior”

21. Martial arts movies

22. Classic rock

23. Dimeslots

24. Fantasy Football and Baseball

25. Anal sex

26. Any movie starring Jean Claude Van Damme or Sylvester Stallone

27. Chicken wings

28. Watches/time pieces

29. Ribs

30. Binoculars