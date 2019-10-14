5 Good Reasons To Crack A Smile

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

How many times a day do you smile? Chances are it might not be enough. Smiling can change your mood, making you feel happy even when you didn’t think you could. Think about it—people are always busy, whether they’re late to work, shopping around, or running errands. We often forget how easy it is to smile and the significant effect it can have on improving your perspetive. If happiness is not enough of an incentive to start smiling, well, for the hell of it, then maybe getting a beach bod is. While smiling may not directly burn calories, it might lead to a good laugh, which could burn anywhere from 10 to 40 calories per day! Science, people! After the jump, find out five more reasons to smile just because.

A smile can…

… get you something for free. One day while grocery shopping, I stopped by the Starbucks that recently opened inside the supermarket. I was in the mood for something new, and when I saw that they had a peppermint latte I was sold! I asked the young woman behind the counter for a peppermint latte with skim milk and she proceeded to take out her book of recipes. She was clearly new to Starbucks and did not know how to make the drink, but instead of being impatient, I simply smiled at her and waited. When my drink was ready, she handed it to me with a smile in return and said, “Enjoy it—it’s on me.” Shocked, I looked and her and asked why. She responded, “You simply smiled and were very nice and you don’t see that around that often anymore.” I enjoyed my free peppermint latte and kept smiling for the rest of the day. … simmer down an argument. Whether in person or via text or email, an argument with a boyfriend, girlfriend, loved one, or a co-worker is never easy. Smiling in a time of distress or anger can simply show the other person you are not being defensive. A smiley face can lighten or change the mood of a text message or email, where words are often misconstrued. … attract that cute guy or girl you’ve been eying. My friends always ask me how I always get the guys that I think are cute. It’s simple: I smile. I can’t count the amount of times I’ve been at a bar staring at a hot dude across the room and just by sending over a simple smile, he knows the interest is mutual. This then gives him an incentive to introduce himself. Oftentimes men and women are intimidated or feel as if they will get shut down, so they don’t introduce themselves. However, by smiling, you can take away this fear and make the sexy stranger even more interested and at ease. … open all kinds of doors. Smiling can open doors from the working world to your bedroom. This world is as big or as small as we make it—you never know who you’re standing next to or who they might know. The truth is, sometimes getting ahead is about connections. Smiling shows a sense of confidence, warmth, and interest. You never know if that person standing next to you in line at the DMV is looking for an employee or a date. Smile at them and you might get lucky enough to find out! … make someone’s day. Sending a smile across the room and receiving one in return always makes you feel good. You never know if someone is upset about something or someone. Maybe by smiling at them you might just brighten their day a little. Smiling is simple to do and may even turn something seemingly innocuous into a life-changing experience.

Original by Carli Alexa Blau