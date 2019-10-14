30 Things Women Love That Men Just Don’t Understand

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

1. Drunk online shopping

2. Trapeze dresses

3. Having a good cry

4. Dark nail polish

5. Reality TV dating shows

6. Brunch

7. Constantly changing one’s Facebook status

8. Frozen yogurt

9. Gossiping—about real life people we know, don’t know, or only know through magazines, TV, and movies

10. Cooing over adorable pictures of baby animals

11. Sexless cotton brief underwear

12. The Swiffer

13. “Twilight”

14. The music of Beyonce, Chris Brown, and Madonna

15. Musicals

16. Short haircuts

17. Chuck Bass

18. Shopping during a crisis

19. Multiple bed pillows

20. Girly drinks

21. $50 scented candles

22. Movies starring and/or produced by Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon

23. Men who appear dirty and grimy, but are actually totally hot, i.e. Robert Pattinson, Justin Bobby, etc.

24. Michael Cera

25. Miniatures

26. Astrology

27. Collecting magazines

28. Dancing

29. Jeans tucked into boots

30. Foreplay

Original by Amelia