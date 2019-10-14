30 Things Women Love That Men Just Don’t Understand

1. Drunk online shopping
2. Trapeze dresses
3. Having a good cry
4. Dark nail polish
5. Reality TV dating shows
6. Brunch
7. Constantly changing one’s Facebook status
8. Frozen yogurt
9. Gossiping—about real life people we know, don’t know, or only know through magazines, TV, and movies
10. Cooing over adorable pictures of baby animals
11. Sexless cotton brief underwear
12. The Swiffer
13. “Twilight”
14. The music of Beyonce, Chris Brown, and Madonna
15. Musicals
16. Short haircuts
17. Chuck Bass
18. Shopping during a crisis
19. Multiple bed pillows
20. Girly drinks
21. $50 scented candles
22. Movies starring and/or produced by Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon
23. Men who appear dirty and grimy, but are actually totally hot, i.e. Robert Pattinson, Justin Bobby, etc.
24. Michael Cera
25. Miniatures
26. Astrology
27. Collecting magazines
28. Dancing
29. Jeans tucked into boots
30. Foreplay
Original by Amelia