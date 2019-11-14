How Did You Spend Your Wedding Night?

If you’re newly married, like I am, New York Magazine has a question for you.

While they couldn’t care less about the “amazing D.J. who complied with your drunken friend’s repeated requests for Journey” or any other detail about your wedding day, they are interested in your wedding night. Specifically, they want to know if you got busy with your new spouse. Replies will be published (anonymously, of course) in their winter “Weddings” issue. For the record, after an intense week and a very emotionally-heightened day, I passed out fully clothed in a drunken stupor sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. on my wedding night.

There were, however, several free hours between our lunch reception and the after-party at our apartment, and when someone asked how we were going to fill the time, I replied, “Consummate and decorate,” and that’s exactly what we did.

Original by: Wendy Atterberry