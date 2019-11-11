I Want To Go To There: Dog Bark Park, A B&B Shaped Like A Giant Beagle

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I’ve always been a little jealous of movie characters who get to spend any amount of time in a comically large animal’s stomach.

When Pinocchio got swallowed by that whale, I was like, “Damn, that looks so cozy in there! I would never leave.” I never thought I’d get to live out my weird fantasy, but after finding out that the Dog Bark Park in Cottonwood, Idaho is a real place that exists, I have hope. Dog Bark Park is a bed and breakfast that sleeps 4 and is shaped like a gigantic beagle. It was designed and is now run by Dennis Sullivan and Frances Conklin, a husband and wife team who specialize in carving wooden dog sculptures.

After being featured on QVC in 1995 and getting an influx of orders, Sullivan and Conklin used all the profits to construct the beagle B&B of my dreams. For less than $100 a night, guests can relax in the belly of the beagle, and then enjoy a complimentary breakfast of homemade granola and pastries (yes, you can eat a bagel in a beagle).

Dogs are welcome too, obviously.

Road trip, anyone? [Neatorama]

