Men’s Sexual Fantasies & Some Sweet Tips

Having been around the block….over and over again, we thought we had heard it all when it came to male sexual fantasies. So, when Men’s Health Magazine posted an article with the title “8 Monumental Sex Experiences You Must Have”, we figured at least one was anal. But much to our surprise, the choices were actually kind of, well, sweet.

Number One is “wedding night sex”. Really? Aww. The top choices go on to include ways to at least recreate similar situations to the “first time”, “Honey-I’m-Home”, “breakup”, “birthday”, and “baby-making” sex. Needless to say, we learned a few things from the list.

After the jump, a couple tips men suggest that will wow you…

1. Did you know there’s a correlation between your bottom lip and your vagina? Apparently, if your pout gets puckered properly with some gentle sucking, your vag puffs up for action.

2. Pillow fights and naked wrestling are a great way to recreate the passion and sexy romp you get with make up sex. A little play fighting will get you both up and at ‘em!

3. When your riding like a cowgirl, tilt your body forward so your clit is up on his pelvis and your G-spot can get it oh-so-good.

4. “Mild bondage heightens sexual urgency.” Use simple household items, like the belt off a silk robe, to tie each other up.

5. Put flower petals on fan blades so when you turn it on, it creates a fragrant, beautiful rain.

Original by Simcha Whitehill