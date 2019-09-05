3 Times You Should Consider Wearing Shapewear (And 5 Times to Skip It)

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Shapewear is one of the most popular yet one of the most misused types of lingerie out there on the market today. According to Hauteflair.com, shapewear is designed to provide a very specific look and silhouette and using it the right way can really boost your appearance and increase your confidence—yet wearing it the wrong way (or rather, underneath the wrong outfits!) can be uncomfortable or even look, stranger. The following are 5 times you should consider wearing shapewear and 3 times you should probably leave it in your drawer at home.

When to Wear Shapewear

Underneath form-fitting dresses

If you are wearing a dress that is form-fitting and fits snug against your body, you should consider wearing shapewear because it will smooth down your body and give you a smooth, nice-looking body line. If you don’t wear shapewear under snug dresses, all of those bumps and lumps that go unnoticed underneath looser clothes will look exaggerated and unflattering—shapewear will take care of them and give you a great smooth, form-fitted look.

With certain types of lingerie

If you’re going to be wearing certain types of lingerie, then the right kind of shapewear can add some “wow factor” to the overall aesthetic. With lingerie, you’ll want to look for looser shapewear with lace and other aesthetically pleasing details, which are generally meant to be seen, as compared to plain, tighter shapewear.

At short special events

If you’re going to a wedding, concerts, theater play, formal party or any limited time special event where you want to look your best, shapewear is a great way to smooth down any unflattering areas of your body while you enjoy an evening (or an afternoon) out dressed in your best.

When to Skip It

When you’re wearing loose outfits

If the outfit you’re wearing isn’t very form-fitting, then there really is no reason to wear shapewear underneath—just your regular supportive bra and underwear will be fine. If you’re still feeling a little less than confident with your body, consider very light, less constricting shapewear to boost your confidence.

When you will be out for more than a few hours

If you plan to be out of the house for more than a few hours—say, you’ll be at work or at an all-day event—then you should ideally leave the shapewear at home. Shapewear can be very uncomfortable over long periods of time, and you could even start to feel sick or dizzy if your shapewear is even the slightest bit too tight.

When your shapewear is the wrong size

Most women buy shapewear that is completely the wrong size! People assume that the tighter the shapewear, the better the slimming effect. Unfortunately, this is not only untrue but potentially dangerous! Wearing shapewear that is too tight can cut off circulation and make you feel dizzy or sick. You should never wear shapewear that is too small for you, even for a short period of time.

Where to Buy Shapewear

If you are looking for shapewear, you’re in luck: it is easier than ever to find shapewear in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colors and styles thanks to online shopping. Before shopping online, you can check out online reviews for best shapewear. Take a look at the product size charts to make sure you are buying the right size before you make a purchase. Most online shops do have return policies, but make a note of them before you buy, especially in regards to lingerie items.