4 Things You Should Consider if You Want to Date a Cougar

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Dating a cougar comes with a lot of benefits but it is definitely not a walk in the park. When you meet them you immediately see that those are strong, self-confident women who need someone who can keep up with them. This is usually why they choose to date younger men in their prime so that they can be with a man who won’t be intimidated by their energy and strength. So, if you want to date a cougar, here are some important things to consider according to meetcougars.ca.

Get ready for some direct conversation

With cougars, what you see is what you get. Most singles cougar don’t have the time nor desire to play different dating games. So that whole aspect is completely out of the question. She will let you know if she likes you, she will also inform you about what it is that she expects from you and where does she think the relationship should go. Of course, she expects the same from you. So, if you are used to younger women or even girls who prefer to play the waiting game before texting, use a lot of vague answers and have some pre-set rules of engagement, this will definitely come as a refreshment.

You will be pleasantly surprised in the bedroom

If you decide to date cougars, you should definitely expect the unexpected in the bedroom. Just because a woman is older does not mean that she doesn’t like to try out new things. And not only that, a cougar is a woman who is confident in who she is and about her looks, this makes her a lot more open and adventurous in the bedroom. She will tell you exactly what her likes and dislikes are as well as what she needs from you. It makes the whole interaction a lot more fun and interesting, and not to mention that you get to be as open as honest about your preferences, something that tends to be had if you are in bed with a younger, insecure woman.

She might teach you a thing or two

When dating a cougar, you should be open-minded and willing to learn. Dating someone who is successful both in life and work can be a great way of expanding your views and improving yourself. This is one of the major benefits of dating one. There is a lot she can teach you, both in and outside of the bedroom. You might get to move in business circles that were out of reach for you and even get some insights that will help you further your career. So, don’t enter such a relationship thinking you know it all, there is a good chance that she will get bored of you if you don’t continue to work on your personal growth.

You should know there is more than one type of cougar

The first type is a woman who is not interested in anything serious and is merely looking for some fun in the bedroom. Here criteria are clear, she is looking for the hottest young cub she can get her claws on. However, the second type of cougar is looking for a relationship and something more meaningful. This means that for her, it doesn’t all come down to the physical aspect of the interaction. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the second type isn’t as fun in the bedroom as the first one is.

Now that you have this inside information, you are more than ready to take on a hot cougar and have some fun dating someone so interesting.