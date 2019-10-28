Top 3 Reasons To Start Dating A Cougar Right Now

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Past a certain point in life, women just give up on all the drama and start living their lives instead of always looking at the mirror, gossiping with their friends, spending obscene amounts of money on clothes, shoes, purses, and makeup, and hating on men. Finding cougars isn’t difficult at all if you know where to look (on the web), but you’ll absolutely have to step your game up if you want to impress them and stay in their lives.

According to findingcougars.com, here are the top three reasons why dating a cougar will make you feel like the king of the world, and why you need an older woman in your life ASAP.

1. Cougars Are Independent

Independent as in the exact opposite of clingy. An older woman has probably been married and even if she hasn’t, it’s unlikely she’s shopping for a husband. It’s even more unlikely she’s looking for a baby daddy whether she has kids or not. She’s been working for years, even decades, and holds a position of authority that ensures she gets good compensation for her time and expertise. She has a tight circle of friends she’s known for years and is leading the kind of life that younger girls can only dream of.

This means she’s psychologically and mentally independent, isn’t looking for anyone’s approval, and doesn’t need you to hold her hand when she’s making big decisions. She’s emotionally independent because she gets fulfillment from her social life, and last but not least, she doesn’t need you to fund her life. If you want a relationship where you’re not feeling the pressure to provide anything but your time and affection, cougars dating is the way to go.

2. Cougars Know What They Want

A young girl still trying to find herself in this big world can start dating you, and after a few weeks or months realize she actually wants something else. Chances of this happening with a cougar are so low you shouldn’t even worry about it. They have been around for a while and know what works for them and what doesn’t. Given that they’re very efficient in everything they do, they’re not going to waste their time or yours.

If a cougar chooses to date you, rest assured you have something she wants badly. You have the right kind of energy, the right kind of vibe, the right kind of schedule, the right kind of body or whatever it is that she holds in high regard. She’ll appreciate you for what you’re bringing to the table, and will not take you for granted.

3. Cougars Respect Their Space And Yours

Finding cougars love means having a woman in your life who wants her space and doesn’t invade yours. She has her career, a couple of kids maybe, her friends, a hobby here and there, and wants to keep her life the way it is. She’s more than willing to make room for you in it, but don’t expect her to miss a girls’ night or her kid’s recital. At the same time, she’ll have nothing against you sticking to your regular schedule and doing the things that give you joy.

A relationship with a cougar isn’t an open relationship in a literal sense, but it’s far more flexible than a relationship with a 31-year-old whose clock is ticking as she’s trying to advance her career, get good mortgage rates, or pay off school loans. Your cougar will get your time and energy, and you’ll get an experienced woman who knows how to make her man happy.