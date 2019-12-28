5 Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Split in 2019 Despite Some False Claims

2020 is knocking on our door, and we are hoping that the next year will be better than this one. We are more hoping that some news outlets and magazines will be more kind to our beloved celebrities, as this year some false stories about many happy couples splitting have been following us.

However, none of those couples ended their marriages, and we think that their end might never come. Here are some celebrities that have been a target of many suspicious magazines and outlets in 2019, and who are still in love with their spouse in their happy marriages, despite all the false claims.

1. George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney have been happily married for five years, and ever since they started dating, false claims about their relationship falling apart have been a nonstop story. Constant reports how the couple is about to get a divorce have been present in 2019, but the couple is still going strong. All that news was fabricated, and GossipCop has checked many of those fake news and proved them to be false.

2. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

There have been more than twenty fake news about the happy couple. Every time they went on a vacation, many outlets reported how that is actually because they are trying to save their marriage. In reality, Roberts and Moder were going to relax and have fun, and not to keep their marriage from falling apart.

3. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

2019 was full of infidelity news about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. First, it was Smith cheating on his wife with Margot Robbie, and after that, Pinkett was hiding her romance with August Alsina from her husband. None of it was true, and Smith recently appeared on his wife’s news show, proving that they are still devoted and in love with each other.

4. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Whenever the smallest of things happen in the Kardashian family, magazines and tabloids are there to create a false story. Kardashian-West family was a target for many headlines about them splitting up this year, but GossipCop busted all those stories. Some of the most recent news about their split was because West has a new religious mania, and Kardashian is thinking of getting a divorce because of it. Any true Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan knows this is fabricated, and GossipCop is always there to correct the tabloid’s statements.

5. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Of course, the young, happy couple will be the target of many media. Mirror and NW have had many fake stories about Bieber and Baldwin getting a divorce, and their wedding ceremony in September this year was more than enough proof that the two were going in the opposite direction than the one predicted by many tabloids.