5 facts about breast enlargement you should definitely know

Breast augmentation remains the most trendy plastic operations in women. Since 2000, the tendency to change the shape of breasts has been on the rise. In 2018, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported the peak of the demand: +4% if to compare with 2017 and +48% versus 2000. An additional increase of 6% is expected by 2023 (Market Expert).

Probably you know a lot about ‘boob job’ but let us surprise you.

No.1 Top destination: Mexico

And we are not talking about outstanding resorts, ancient landmarks, unique cuisine. The issue of why a lot of ladies go for new breasts to Mexico is in affordable prices and experienced specialists. Mexican aesthetic plastic surgeons perform about 100K breast augmentations per year!

According to Bookimed.com, a medical centers aggregator website, the cost of breast augmentation surgery in Mexico ranges between $3,500 and $4,700 — which are almost two times lower than in the USA.

No.2 Implants are not agelong… but who knows?

Silicone (predominantly), saline, and cohesive gel implants are present options certified by the Food and Drug Administration. The best of them function not more than 15 years. The thing is the surrounding tissues of the breasts can change because of aging, gravity, and from the perspective of the woman’s lifestyle, so the implants require corrections or substitution.

Among possible future alternatives to silicone, ones are 3D-printed implants with bioabsorbable materials which now are being developed by French researchers. They designate that the implant shell is printed and filed with the patient’s fat cells. In 6 months after the surgery, the shell will be absorbed, leaving the transplanted material only.

It’s interesting to note, that a long time ago the glass balls, bull cartilage, rubber, and even ivory failed (thank God!) to become fillers.

No.3 Right breast implant size

Most common breast implant sizes are from 370cc (which is equal to C-D cup size) to 500cc (which is equivalent to D-DD cup size). And when a lady chooses a desired implant, she should consider her anatomy: height, weight, and skin structure to look proportionate, not only her preferences.

And if to talk about preferences, in 2016 the researches from the Charles University in Prague conducted a study to find out what size of women’s breasts men from different geographical locations like the most. The findings tell that medium-sized are most preferred.

No.4 Breast enlargement changes the ordinary course of life…or not?

There are a lot of misconceptions that a woman with implants is prohibited from breastfeeding, should be careful during flights and limit sports activities. And none of them is correct. The proper recovery, follow-up, and care allow keeping an active lifestyle and enjoying motherhood in the future.

It’s interesting to note that some women have to completely change their clothes while others feel good in the same garments — so it depends.

The only thing is to be ready that your new voluptuous breasts will attract the attention of men.

No.5 Breast enhancement is a good chance to have a vacation.

In spite of this procedure is considered safe, it is still a surgery and intervention to your body. Have a good rest for a couple of days before the surgery, avoid physical and emotional stress. No sports, long flights, alcohol is recommended.

It’s essential to follow all doctor’s recommendation for a successful and fast recovery. You may be prescribed to cut down household chores, work, physical exercise.

Some experts recommend to take leave and focus on your recovery. Thus, a lot of women prefer to combine getting breast augmentation with vacations in Mexico, Thailand, Turkey, and other coastal countries.

Instead of conclusion

It doesn’t matter what aims are you pursuing when deciding to enlarge your breasts. Meet an experienced plastic surgeon, learn the doctor’s CV, check before-after photos, read reviews, ask him/her everything about the operation and outcome, and make sure the hospital follows all international treatment guidelines.