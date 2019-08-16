Destiny 2 – Top ways to improve at PvP and get a better Crucible Rank

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Destiny 2 is a very popular online video game, and recently the players were surprised by a new and awesome expansion which came out, featuring a lot of new content. The game itself had a pretty standard launch, with nothing special going on in terms of player count, but as time goes by, it looks like more players are starting to get interested in trying out the game, with most of them ending up “hooked” to the beautiful game mechanics of Destiny 2.

Just like many other multiplayer games, Destiny has its own way of challenging players, and that’s the Player versus Player mode where people can take their characters to test against each other and see who can end up victorious. The PvP mode in Destiny is quite interesting, it features different modes, playstyles and most importantly, it results in earning different ranks.

Today we’re talking about ‘The Crucible” Ranking and what you can do to improve at it, so if you want to learn more, feel free to read until the end.

Practice on a daily basis

When it comes to improving player vs. player modes in video games, the most important thing is to practice on a daily basis in order to avoid getting “rusty”. Whatever it is in life that we want to improve at, we need to regularly practice it. The same goes for a video game. Whether it’s practicing your aiming or your movement, if you put some effort into it, you’ll see that soon all of those elements will improve, as well as your Destiny 2 Crucible Rank.

Find better teammates

Every competitive video game that is PVP oriented has a mode where you can play with teammates, and your group success will determine what kind of an outcome you’ll get. If you keep losing games, but you think that you’re the one performing the best in the match, even when compared to your opponents, the problem might be in your teammates. If your teammates are slowing you down, or they’re just not as dedicated to improving as you are, feel free to search for new ones or check this: Destiny 2 Crucible Ranks Boost.

Be patient and don’t rage

“Ragequitting” is very common in competitive online games, and it’s the act of getting angry and turning off the game, leaving your teammates without a player, usually always resulting into them losing the game. This usually happens if you’re getting “dominated” in-game, and although the feeling is sometimes stronger than the right decision, you should give your best to avoiding doing this.

Getting good at any video game, especially competitive games such as Destiny will definitely take some time, and you can’t really become a pro-player during one day. All good players are practicing for more than one year before reaching the top and competing with the very best, so do not expect to become godlike in just a few hours of playing. Besides, the calmer you remain, the easier you will be able to learn from your mistakes and improve at the game.