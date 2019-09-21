5 fascinating Glass Shelves To Beautify Your Home

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Shelves are different items for interior decor due to a number of purposes. First, with shelves, you can do too many practices with your walls. Glass shelves installed at the right corners, can help make your room, toilet, kitchen look more stylish and your pantry space more functional.

With well-placed racks, you can also stylishly maximize every space, irrespective of its size. However, it is important to note that normal racks will not do the trick so well. Shelves offer a unique mix of style and functionality that modifies spaces.

1. Wave Clear Glass Shelf

These racks are designed as two-layered storage structures with a unique appeal. Several features of these floating shelves contribute to their unique appeal. A notable feature is a fact that they appear to be suspended in space. This illusion is created by the chrome brackets for installing them. After they are mounted, the chrome brackets fade into the background. That way, they allow the shelf to take center stage.

You can install it in any space where you need unique utility storage. Such spaces include living rooms, offices, and bedrooms. Thay can hold items that range from books to different decorative pieces.

These floating shelves are sold online. You can either buy them in the available specifications or get a customized one that suits your needs.

2. Clear Bent Floating Glass Shelf

You can install these floating shelves with minimal stress in any space you choose. Apart from the fact that they are especially stylish, these ones offer practical storage solutions. You would be impressed by the aesthetics of this shelf as well as the functionality.

The clear bent floating glass shelf was made with high-quality glass, indicating its practicality, are perfect decorative pieces for homes. These racks will also stand out in offices. This decorative storage was designed to serve as units for displaying decorative items such as trophies. The floating racks can also serve as a storage unit in bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen.

You can install these shelves in any room where you want to make a design statement. The glass racks wall mount makes design statements and serves utility functions. They are available in different sizes. You can choose your preferred size when you make your order. You can also order a fully customized unit highlighting all the features you seek.

3. Corner Triangle Floating Glass Shelf

Wall corners can stand out when plants and decorative items are stylishly incorporated into them. With this corner triangle shelf, you can incorporate decor into the corners of your walls.

With the way these floating shelves are designed, you will be able to achieve your desired aesthetic appeal with minimal effort. The easy installation of these racks is another plus.

The decorative glass racks will fit offices as well as bedrooms and living rooms. Whether you’re going for a clean look or want to make a statement, the shelf is right for you. For example, with these shelves, you can place a plant close to your window. You can also achieve a minimalist style with plants sitting on these glass shelves at the office.

4. Stylish Tinted Grey Glass Shelf

This shelf proves that functionality for specific spaces can be achieved with style. The tinted grey glass shelf is designed to serve as storage items and make a statement. It is one way to brighten a bland wall. The functionality of this shelf is especially improved by the accompanying bar.

Thus, this tinted grey glass shelf is especially suitable for bathrooms. The regular bathroom racks will give a fraction of the effect and value, but the glass ones are designed to serve storage needs in bathrooms. These shelves also exude a unique aesthetic appeal.

Apart from bathrooms, these are suitable for living spaces and workspaces where there is a need for functional and stylish storage. The aesthetic effect these glass shelves aim to achieve will stand out in any space. They are also easy to install and come with all the needed installation materials.

5. Grey Wave Glass Shelf

This is a floating shelf that is suitable for improving the interior decor of a lot of spaces. Whether living spaces or workspaces, this wave shelf achieves the dual purpose of storage and style. It is thus a statement piece for every room. Bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, and offices are some of the spaces most suitable for this piece.

Conclusion

Having presented you with these impressive options suitable for different spaces, you should be able to turn your space around. You can opt for full customization for your home if you want. The choice is yours.