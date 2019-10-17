5 Simple Halloween Hairstyles (And Costumes To Go With Them!)

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Halloween is inching closer each day (funny how that works!), so it’s about panic time for those of us who don’t have costumes already in mind. If you’re more beauty-minded, why not work backwards and gather some inspiration from one of these easy step-by-step hair tutorials, which we’ve paired perfectly with a handful of costumes to go with ‘em?

Even if you’re uncomfortable with a curling iron, or can’t French braid to save your life, there’s bound to be something for you in one of these five looks …

Braided Crown

Perfect for: milkmaiden; fairy; that ubiquitous German beer girl. Find the step-by-step tutorial here. [The Model Stage]

Shaggy Chic

Perfect for: spy; hipper-than-thou Parisian; model-off-duty (plus, it’ll look even better on November 1). Find the step-by-step tutorial. [Fashionising]

Low Chignon

Perfect for: Kate Middleton and other royalty (or Cressida Bonas); a society woman; other posh types. Find the step-by-step tutorial. [The Small Things]

Soft Fairytale

Perfect for: medieval maiden; Victorian; Greek goddess; bride (or a bride-gone-wrong). Find the step-by-step tutorial here. [Green Wedding Shoes]

Vintage-Inspired

Perfect for: rockabilly girl; ’50s bombshell; Jessica Rabbit. Find the step-by-step tutorial here. [Shop Ruche]