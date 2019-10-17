How to Choose the Right Counsellor

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everyone has a story to tell. With every story, there are dark and ugly parts that not everyone is eager to share. These parts can be embarrassing or humiliating, and so most people want to bury them in the past where they belong.

For some people, however, the darkest parts of their story cannot be simply left in the past. Some people continue to deal with these memories haunting them in their present, and these often affect the way they go about in their daily life.

People who are suffering from mental health issues, such as depression or trauma, suffer from debilitating symptoms usually caused by overpowering, often self-deprecating, thoughts. Counselling at Voxen believes that no one should have to suffer on their own and with the right advice you can find a way through.

Counselling and healing

Experiencing the symptoms of mental health illnesses can be overwhelming. Therefore, therapy and counselling have become an important and highly advised option to help patients overcome oppressive thought patterns.

Counseling allows a person to have a safe space where they can feel free to learn more about themselves and their condition. In counselling, they also get to learn concrete steps to better express their emotions and manage negative thoughts.

Counselling on the Gold Coast

Counseling is a promising method to help manage symptoms of various mental illnesses. But the success in counselling is highly dependent on who you choose to be your counsellor. If you’re living in Brisbane, especially on the Gold Coast, you’ll find that there are plenty of psychologists and counsellors in the area.

However, not everyone will sit well with you. It is in your best interest to be careful and thorough when choosing a counsellor. Here are a few things you need to consider when looking for counselling services on the Gold Coast:

Safe atmosphere

Does the counsellor create a safe atmosphere that encourages openness? Going to a counsellor or therapist can be a nerve-racking decision. Opening up to someone and telling them exactly what is going on inside your head isn’t easy.

It is therefore important to choose a counsellor in whose company you feel safe enough to express your thoughts and feelings. It may take some time for you to open up to them. But as counsellors, they should provide you with an open space where you know you can express yourself when you’re finally ready.

Empathy

Is the counsellor too closed off? Are they arrogant? Are they making an effort to look at your situation from your point of view or is their perception dependent on the view they see from their seat?

Empathy is an important trait you need to find in a counsellor. Your counsellor should be able to connect with your thoughts and feelings and should never disqualify them in the process. They should provide you with mental and emotional guidance without judgment or prejudice.

Counselling roadmap

A counsellor should never make promises about how they can change or heal you. Remember that counselling is a process, and change starts with you. However, it is also important for a counsellor to provide you with a roadmap on how they can guide you through the entire process.

They should be able to explain how they can be of any help to you. They may not be able to give you a definite date on when the counselling will end, but they should at least shed light on how they can contribute to your wellbeing.

Promote independence

Therapy and counselling are supposed to help you better your life. However, it is not meant to be an instant cure or a practice that you can depend on to feel better. It is a practice that should help you realize that you can fight your inner battles and win.

Your counsellor should promote independence. They are meant to arm you with effective skills and management systems to enable you to win against unhealthy actions and thoughts.

Psychologists on the Gold Coast

On the Gold Coast, there are psychologists who offer professional counselling usually to individuals who are suffering from serious mental illness. They often cater to people who are suffering from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder among many others.

Healing from these conditions require time and attention, which makes psychologists the best choice. However, psychologists can also refer patients to experienced counsellors who can guide them through the healing process using contemporary counselling methods.

With the right methods and a safe, compassionate environment, an individual can start their healing process. It may take some time before a person can see a significant change. But with constant guidance from counsellors and personal effort, it is possible to change and regain some of the lost control.

Couple’s Therapist on the Gold Coast

Counselling can be highly effective for individuals. But with the right counsellor, it can work couples too! For people looking to go into couples therapy on the Gold Coast, there are many counselors in the area who can help you have a happier and healthier relationship.

A romantic partnership isn’t always about rainbows and happy moments. There are days when issues and problems can plague a relationship. And since a partnership or union is made up of two individuals, rifts and misunderstandings can happen.

But instead of drifting apart, couple’s therapy can help both partners understand each other better. It can also teach them specific ways to promote proper communication and create a balance in the relationship where both people are able to provide each other’s needs.

Whether you’re a single person looking to better yourself or a couple hoping to strengthen your relationship, counselling can be beneficial to you. It can help a person become more aware of their thoughts and actions.

It can help you notice and embrace every part of your being, and craft ways to be better. Counselling isn’t meant to be a be-all and end-all solution to all your problems. But it can be a start — it can serve as your stepping stone to real healing.

When talking to a counsellor, you’ll find that you’ll have to do most of the heavy lifting. Bad overwhelming thoughts will still come as they usually do. But when you have a counsellor you can trust, you can rest assured that you’re not alone.

There is someone who can teach you strategies to overcome every hurdle and guide you through every step of the healing and growth. It may not make every bad thought go away, but it can be a source of strength, as you know you’re not helpless.

If you live on the Gold Coast and are in need of some quality advise visit https://voxen.com.au/