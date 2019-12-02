5 Tips That Can Save Your Life at Tinder Dating

Finding a partner traditionally has become tiresome of millennials. With the evolution of technology and the internet, online dating is growing with time. A decade ago, online websites helped many of us in finding a suitable partner. Over time, mobile apps have taken the place of these websites and it has become convenient to find a match, swipe, and date.
Tinder is a dating website, where matches are found based on the location of the user, hence making Tinder dating favorable and convenient. While Tinder has made dating easier, safety is still a concern. Conventionally, we tend to secure ourselves and stay safe online during our regular activities. Similarly, we can stay safe while Tinder dating.
To help you save your life at Tinder dating while finding the perfect partner here are few tips.
1. Research and more research
When meeting your online match found on Tinder, do a little bit of research on different online mediums. In today’s world, everyone is living their lives online and you can verify the identity beforehand. Use online platforms to get as much information as possible before any commitments. Search them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Nuwber to find detailed information including views about life, religion, employment, and family. Also, find information about their lifestyle, likes, and dislikes.
The number gives you specific and reliable information, including existing and previous addresses, dates of birth. This can be beneficial in evaluating their personality and how honest they are in sharing their life. You have the option of withdrawing the meeting commitment if you find anything shady in their profile. Stalking in online dating is necessary to save yourself from bad or harmful experiences.
2. Voice Call or video chat before the first date
With the advancement in technology, numerous options are available to opt from, for a free voice call or video call. Knowing a little about the person before fixing the date is invariably a good idea. Voice call will allow making sure if the date is who he/she is claiming. Video calls can help in checking the vibe with which they talk, their interest level or whether they have the spark that you are looking for. Eventually establishing a level of comfort in advance. Later in the meeting, you can discuss other interesting topics rather than asking occupation, education, etc. Such precautionary measures can save you from meeting the wrong person. Facetime, Skype, WhatsApp or Facebook are some of the available options for making a call.
3. Choose an appropriate meeting place
For the first few dates, it is best to choose a public place like a coffee shop or a restaurant for the meeting. It’s always good to be in a crowded place when meeting someone found on Tinder. In case you feel uncomfortable during the date, there will be other people in the surroundings to help. It is easier to find a cab in a public place. This is considered the best precautionary measure for saving your life at Tinder dating.
You should always have your means of transport to avoid taking them to your home and have the liberty to leave when you desire. Carpooling can be fun when greater cordiality exists. When your partner is reliable and you feel confident, you can always opt for a formal and romantic place for meetings, carpooling or taking him/her home. But for the initial meetups, a public place is the best option.
4. Inform your friend
Before going on the date, tell one of your friends about the date details. To stay safe during the date, provide details of the person to your friend. Convey to them the final plan. You can tell them about the name, tinder profile link, social media links of the person, place and time of the meeting, etc. In case of a mishap at least someone will know where you are and where they can find you. This will give you comfort and you will be able to enjoy your date with confidence. Moreover, during the date, you can message your friend and share a quick update. Tell them about how the meeting is going so far and if you need any help.
5. Trust your instincts
The most important thing in online dating and saving your life when dating through Tinder is to always listen to your guts and instinct. Finding and meeting a person online is great until you feel safe. Our instincts tell us something that is evident but our emotions are unable to see. Generally, we have control over what we do and what we are thinking or planning. But when we are ready to settle down or are looking for a potential match, we often worry about the minor issues that seem to be out of our control.
This is the instinct that makes us take decisions that seem wrong but are correct. It’s better to listen and trust your instinct and stay safe than to be indecisive and take steps that can end up in a bad relationship. Trust your instincts, enjoy yourself, meet and date people you find on Tinder and have fun meeting all great men/women out there.
Apart from these tips, you should never post each and everything while making the profile or even later. There should always be some folds that people would be eager to unwrap. Putting the personal information, pictures of your car with a visible license plate or standing in front of your house, street or any identifiable thing makes people know everything related to you.
This can prove to be dangerous as there might be some disturbed predators who are waiting for a chance to trap someone. Following these tips can help you in finding your special someone while saving your life at Tinder dating. Make your online dating experience fun yet safe. You can never know the reality and intention of individuals who are present on Tinder and want to date you.