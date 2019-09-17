6 Essential Supplies to Help Train Your Dog

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When you first bring your new dog home you will need to train them well so that you both can co-exist without getting on each other’s nerves. Dog training is an essential part of settling a new dog to a new home.

Before you bring your new dog home, you need to make sure that you have gotten the essential dog supplies that will help you train your dog well. These essentials include:

1. Dog Treats

The most important part of dog training is positive reinforcement. This refers to rewarding your dog every time they do something right. This way, they are encouraged to stay on course and they are affirmed.

Positive reinforcement includes the use of treats to reward your dog for its good behaviour. Just like a normal human being, dogs too need to be rewarded whenever they do good.

Some of the treats might include things like canine supplements, canine cakes, or dog snacks. Be sure to treat your dog when they do great so that they are encouraged to keep improving.

2. Dog Crates

When you are unable to supervise your dog, a dog crate will help you train them better. Dog crates are essential small homes for your pet designated at a particular spot in your home. These crates are safe spaces for your dogs.

Encouraging your dog to sleep or rest in there is great for you because they know that they have a safe space to go to at home. Take this to be like a home kennel of some sort.

If you have a dog that sheds lots of hair or eats furniture fabric you wouldn’t want them to keep doing that when you are not able to supervise them. So what do you do? You put them in the dog crate until you are able to supervise them. However, do not lock your dog in the crate and leave home for several hours because that won’t be too friendly of you as a dog parent. But when you are busy clearing your garden or backyard and doing other house chores you might need to use the crate until your dog is well trained to be left unsupervised.

3. Dog collars

Dog training specialists come at quite a huge cost. Sometimes as a dog parent you have very little time to bring your dog up to speed on training because of work or little time to spare for training. According to petiedog.com getting a shock collar for small dogs or large dogs comes into play.

Shock collars are training devices that are worn by your dog and they come with a remote so that you can administer correction when you need to. These collars have three training modes that include a beep, vibration, and shock. Each of these modes varies in levels from 0-99. Like a beep can be loud from 0-99 and a vibration’s intensity can vary also from 0-99 depending on your setting. Most dog parents never use the shock function. However, the beeps and vibrations are quite uncomfortable for your dog.

When they do unwanted behaviour you can administer a beep and they stop. The same goes for the vibration mode. Eventually, within a week or two your dog will be very up to speed on behaviours that are bad. You will thereafter not need to use the collar for training as much. It is good to always administer the correction and treat your dog when they do the right thing so that they don’t think you are punishing them.

4. Dog clicker

A dog clicker is a small device that fits in your hand which you can use when your dog does a behaviour that you like. You then follow the sound from the clicker by giving your dog a treat. This will help your dog associate that sound with positive reinforcement and a sign of good behaviour. That way, they will always look forward to it.

5. Dog Toys

You can also get some dog toys like tennis balls or chew toys to give you dog when they do something nice so that they can play. Alternatively, you can play with your dog once they do something you like.

Chew toys are also fun for dogs so get those as well in your essential training for supplies.

6. Dog Harness

As you train your dog, you will need to walk them in the evenings or mornings or whenever you get a chance. Walking them around their new environment is good because they get to understand their boundaries as well as know their surroundings.

However, one challenge you will probably face is that your dog will either pull you when you walk it or run ahead of you which makes you lose control in this case. So you need to train your dog to walk with you.

A pulling dog is stressful to walk around. When you use no pull dog harness, the dog cannot pull ahead of you.

These are some of the essential supplies you need to train your dogs. When you are stocked with these you will be well on your way to a peaceful and loving relationship with your dog.