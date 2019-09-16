6 Porn Sites For Women Who Just Want Some Goddamn Feminist Fucking

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Porn! So awesome. So terrible! So sexy. So cool. No, really, porn is great and we live in a word where a glut of choice is the default. That means that every single kink, fetish, and predilection is easily accounted for. It seems like finding porn for women that’s actually good would be easy. After all, that’s the thing with porn: There’s something for everyone, right? Are you into watching someone fuck a balloon while listening to Vivaldi? It’s probably out there for you. What if you’re really turned on by a beautiful woman fucking another beautiful woman on a banquet table surrounded by honey-baked hams? I bet you that’s out there too.

The point is, if you look long and hard enough and the internet will cough up a snippet of something that’ll get you going. In fact, it’ll probably be easier to find something to fit your very specific request than it would be to find some porn for women who aren’t that into the goddamn male gaze.

Before we get into the porn that you’ve come here to read about, let’s talk very briefly about the male gaze. Pioneered by British film theorist Laura Mulvey in her 1975 essay, “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema,” the “male gaze” is a cornerstone of second-wave feminist theory that posits that women are only seen as erotic objects in film and therefore subject to the “gaze” of the camera, which is actually the gaze of white, heterosexual men – the intended audience for the product. When this theory was applied to other media like advertising, women became more than just a target of objectification: the female body becomes the product itself.

Is this still a thing? Yeah, sure, the patriarchy is real. But the male gaze as it relates to feminism, porn and the dismantling of the patriarchy is less a problem now than it was in 1975. Yes, representation matters. Yes, we need more of it. Porn is and almost always has been for men. It is nigh impossible to find porn that operates outside of the “male gaze” unless you’re into gay porn and even then…yeah. It’s tricky! But, arguing that porn as a general concept lies outside of the realm of the male gaze is another master’s thesis entirely. Let’s set that aside for now.

Basically, if you want porn that doesn’t show a man with a mullet jackhammering a woman from behind with his balls slapping her ass while she makes those terrible whimpering noises that sound like a cross between a dog having a nightmare and a baby, we get it. Here’s some sites that we could qualify as “feminist,” when the working definition of “feminism” is as it is right now: something that vaguely “empowers” women to like, hang out with other women and wear shirts with slogans on it that say how awesome it is to be a feminist.

A word of warning: most, if not all of these things cost money. If you want free porn that doesn’t feature a dude hitting a woman in the face with his penis, take a deep breath and wade into the shallow waters of YouPorn’s “homemade” category. You’re welcome 😉

Look up Tristan Taormino, but start with her “Expert Guide To Rough Sex”

Tristan Taormino is a sex educator and filmmaker who specializes in porn for women that does its best to exist outside of standard heteronormative tropes and allows her performers the freedom to do whatever, however, whenever. A lot of her work is educational, like her “Expert Guide to Rough Sex” which features Penny Flame and purports to instruct and educate any beginner on rough sex without, uh, becoming James Deen.

Watch a bunch of people have orgasms at Beautiful Agony.

If you really want to remove that pesky male gaze from your masturbation, look no further than Beautiful Agony, where, for a fee, you can watch videos of real people masturbating and making sexy noises. Both men and women! Equality for all!

Watch “The Crash Pad” which is like AirBnb, but with queer sex and more tattoos.

Here’s Crash Pad, a video series that features the beautiful, diverse, tattooed and sexually fluid population of the Bay Area hooking up in the fictional “crash pad.” From the YouTube description:

“How hot is this movie? Within the first seven minutes, you´re treated to double penetration with strap-ons, and it only ups the ante from there. There’s cocksucking, cuntlicking, anal fucking, rimming, squirting, masturbating, three-ways, and more.”

Dang. That’s just about everything.

If you love giving blowjobs and also like watching people give blowjobs and don’t feel like that offends your feminist sensibilities, then try The Art Of The Blowjob

OK, yes, so a site that features videos – lovingly shot, well lit, absent mostly of cum shots to the eye, we hope – of blow jobs doesn’t seem like it’s really evading that ~tricky~ male gaze, but you know what? Who are we to tell you what is or isn’t feminist enough for you and your masturbation, man. Also, consider the fact that a blowjob shot from the giver’s POV would be a little bit like this Amy Schumer sketch, but with more pubes and teary eyes. Just saying.

If you want options, but not that many, check out Lust Cinemas.

Founded in 2005 by Erika Lust, Lust Cinmeas is a collection of films made by filmmakers who are interested in presenting porn from a “feminine perspective,” taking into consideration aesthetics, experiences and storylines that are appealing to everyone who watches porn, not just dudes with a boner and a need to jerk off into a sock before bed. Judging from my brief scan through the catalogue, there’s a lot in here! Like, maybe too much. So many.

And, if you just want to watch something for free, masturbate after you smoke a J and pass out, find “9 Songs.”

Here’s a secret. There’s this movie called “9 Songs” which is some Euro-fancy-bullshit that purports to be an actual movie but is really just a movie-length porn and you can find it for free on the porn streaming platform of your choice. Absent of the markers of traditional porn that glorifies that silly male gaze, this is a nice thing to watch when you just want to dig out your vibrator from whatever dusty corner it lives in, stuff it in a different corner and go to sleep. Enjoy!

Original by Megan Reynolds