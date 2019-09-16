Unexpected Celebrity Hobbies

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Rubiks cubing. Collecting daggers. Sky diving. Synchronized swimming. Celebrity hobbies are not always what you’d guess. After the jump, some celebrities who surprised us with their cool, unusual, or unexpected choice of hobby. Perhaps one of them will inspire you to pick up a new skill.

Kate Moss Synchronized Swims

Kate Moss traveled to Phuket, Thailand, to do a week of synchronized swimming training. At the end, she performed for friends like Naomi Campbell and Jamie Hince. A spy reported, “The only blip in the evening was when a rather tipsy Kate tried to jump back in the pool at midnight for an impromptu solo performance. Boyfriend Jamie Hince had to physically hold her back.”

Johnny Depp Plays With Barbies

Johnny Depp revealed a few years back that he has an unusual pastime—playing with Barbie dolls. “I do like playing with Barbies. It’s a great thing to do with your kids,” he said. “Once, I was exploring different characters with the Barbies and my daughter didn’t like it. At one point she said, ‘Dad, please just stop, don’t do that, just do your regular voice’.” Semi-related note: he also collects pigeon skeletons.

David Arquette Knits

David Arquette loves a little stich n’ bitch. Apparently, he is big into knitting.

Mila Kunis Plays World Of Warcraft

Mila Kunis‘ favorite hobby is World of Warcraft. She told Jimmy Kimmel all about it and was later quizzed by Complex magazine, who found that—surprise!—she is super knowledgable on the online game. She also claims to be a bigtime Trekkie, and Amelia is still hoping to have a trivia throwdown with her.

Angelina Jolie Collects Daggers

Of course Angelina Jolie‘s hobby is left of center—dagger collecting. “My mom took me to buy my first daggers when I was 11 or 12,” she said. “And I’ve already bought Maddox some things. We take him to a special shop.'” Daggers R’ Us?

Claudia Schiffer Collects Insects

But her collection isn’t the creepiest, crawliest we found. Claudia Schiffer gets that award. She not only collects mounted insects—she’s also into insect paintings. Gross.

Leslie Mann Rides A Unicycle

Leslie Mann once told “Ellen” that she is all about unicycling. “I’m really good at it,” she said. “It’s so weird now that I think about it.” We like!

Tom Cruise Fences

Everyone knows that Tom “Top Gun” Cruise loves flying planes. But most people don’t know that he’s also into fencing. In 2008, he introduced Will Smith and David Beckham to his hobby. Will explains, “Tom has a room for training. We don’t get enough time to hang out, just us three guys, so this is his way of getting together and bonding. David and I go to his home and just do fencing. It’s a lot of fun.”

Nicole Kidman Collects Coins

Coin collecting isn’t a strange hobby. But it is impressively old fashioned and a little square. So I’m surpised that Nicole Kidman is so into it. Specifically, she collects ancient coins of Judea.

Original by: Kate Torgovnick