6 Tips for Making the Move to a New Office Easier and More Efficient

Moving to a new office is quite similar to moving into a new home. You have the bulky furniture, electronics, and multiple rooms of various knick-knacks to pack up. Usually, there is not a lot of time to get it all done, and relocation is a lot of work, regardless of the company is small or larger. In this article, you will be able to read about 10 tips that you should follow to successfully relocate your office space. Let’s take a look:

1. Start Planning the Move Early On

You will have to start planning early, things such as determining who will do what, how they will do it, and when they will do it. Otherwise, you might find yourself in a situation where you will be scrambling in the last minute trying to figure out how you will pack ten massive printers for transport. Additionally, to planning how and who will pack the things, you will also want to plan where the boxes will go once you arrive at the new place.

2. Appoint a Move Manager

Even if you are going to be dividing up the work between people, it is still necessary to have a designated move manager that will facilitate and follow up on each step to make sure that things are progressing well.

3. Do research to find the best moving company

According to the experts from mtcofficeremovals.com, you should research your options and get price estimates for at least three professional moving companies before actually booking your move. If you have a budget for it, you should plan for hiring a service moving company that will pack for you, load, unload, and unpack all your equipment.

4. Assign everyone to Pack their Own Desks

While a moving company might help you with the stuff mentioned above, it will still be helpful that everyone has the responsibility of packing their own desks. You should give the staff a heads up and remind them when they should pack their things in order to avoid them packing at the last minute.

5. Get a Handle on Building Rules

Unless your company owns the building you are in or where you are relocating to, you will need to get a handle on the building rules. It might be that you are allowed to move during non-business hours, or that you might need to make a special request to use the service elevator. You should get the rules from the building manager as soon as you can since it will determine the logistics of the moving day.

6. Make Sure That you Label the Boxes

Labeling your boxes is the most important thing that you can do. In order to keep everything going as it should, you will want and need to label your boxes properly. You should label each box with a location, number, and its contents. It is a bit more work, however, you will thank yourself when you are at the new office and ready to unpack.

Conclusion

These 6 steps will help you make the entire moving process easier, less time-consuming, and less stressful for you and your staff.