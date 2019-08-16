The Difference Between a Dentist and an Endodontist

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Did you know that every endodontist is a dentist, but only about 5% of all dentists are endodontists? Much like any specialist in the medical industry, an endodontist is a specialist who has completed an additional two or more years of dental school. An endodontist specializes in procedures related to the interior of teeth such as root canal treatments, diagnosing tooth pain, and more. Diseased teeth are treated much differently than other problems in the dental industry and they require a specialist to perform the procedure. The specialist, of course, is an endodontist. This is the sole reason why endodontists refer to themselves as “Specialists in Saving Teeth.”

What Are The Benefits of Visiting an Endodontist?

From the list of many, we’ve singled out a few that we deem most important as to why you need to visit an endodontist for root canal treatment.

· Better Education

While this is not a benefit to visiting an endodontist, it is certainly worth more if you’re experiencing tooth pain to visit a person with higher education. We mentioned that endodontists need to take an additional two or more years of dental school to get a degree that specializes them in the internal treatment of teeth. That means that endodontists oftentimes take a total of six or more years to get their degree; four years of dental school and two or more to specialize. It is not an endodontists job to clean or fill teeth, but rather to diagnose and treat tooth pain.

· Specialized Expertise

We mentioned this as well, but it is very important so we will mention it again. An endodontist specializes exclusively in the treatment of the dental pulp. And while they have the knowledge and skill to clean or fill teeth, their talents are simply wasted by performing these simple procedures. If we take into consideration that endodontists perform up to 25 root canal treatments per week, we can see why they don’t waste their time with these simple procedures. And while it is a dentist’s job to clean or fill teeth, a dentist usually performs between two and five root canal procedures per week.

According to https://endodontistnyc.com, the difficult task of finding the cause of oral and facial pain is all down to a skilled professional in the endodontic field, not the dental.

· Experts in Pain Management

It is very important for patients to feel comfortable during a root canal treatment. And if you’ve ever had the misfortune of living through one, you can agree with us that it is a very unpleasant situation. This is why endodontists are equipped with the latest instruments, as well as, use specialized techniques to ensure their patients are comfortable during each procedure.

Endodontists are experts in administrating numbing medication, even with those patients that have a problem staying numb through the use of medication. They are experts in anti-inflammatory infections and inflammation heals that ensure the pain goes away after a root canal procedure.

· They Use Cutting-Edge Dental Technologies

As we said, it is an endodontist’s job to make sure you are comfortable throughout the procedure. His job, however, gets much easier due to the materials and equipment left at his disposal. They are the first in the entire dental industry to use digital radiographs to make 3-D imaging of your tooth’s anatomy to better see what the problem is. This allows a better view of the root canal and the infected areas, and it subsequently allows them to easily treat it.