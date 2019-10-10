7 Offbeat Ways for (Not Only) Students to Get Rid of the Stress

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Stress and anxiety always seem to slip their way into our lives. Life of college students is full of it: the deadlines, financial instability, family responsibilities, or personal shortcomings. But this does not mean we should live on the edge; always worrying about what is to come next.

There are several ways to get rid of stress and ensure you lead a happy and fulfilling life. You can meet academic deadlines easily by seeking expert assistance from PaperWritten. The professional writers will ensure you submit your assignment on time. But what about other spheres of life? Here are 6 ways to stressless student life.

1. Exercise

As a student, you sit almost all day, and your body is so tense. This tension transmits to your mind. Exercising will helps you keep stress and anxiety at bay. Beginning your day with an intense workout session is an excellent way of clearing your mind of any worries.

It may seem contradictory because exercising means putting physical stress on your body. However, work out lowers an individual’s stress hormones. Find an exercise routine you enjoy and wake up to work out every day.

2. Light a Candle

This might seem like quite a trivial practice, but it helps calm the mind. Find scented candles and place them in different areas around the house. Burning scented candles help reduce stress and anxiety. Some of the fragrances you should consider include the following: rose, lavender, vetiver, and chamomile. You can try electric ones if your dorm rules forbid real flame.

3. Reduce Your Coffee Intake

A cup on the way to college, one at the break, another one in the evening… And a million more to be awake all night or to pamper yourself. Many people have a habit of brewing coffee whenever they feel under the weather. However, caffeine is not suitable for anyone experiencing anxiety. Caffeine can be found in energy drinks, tea and chocolate. High doses of caffeine trigger anxiety.

Your body has its own threshold for how much caffeine it can safely digest. Beyond a certain point, caffeine intake makes a person anxious and jittery. Cut down your coffee intake because it’s only healthy when consumed in moderate amounts.

4. Journal

Keeping a journal ensures you have control over your feelings and affairs. There’s a lot of options for a student to use personal journal: plan the day, make a schedule for all assignments you need to complete, leave the remind for things you may forget about, leave some personal impressions of the day. Aside from writing what is stressing you out, also write the things you’re thankful for. Sometimes you let anxiety overwhelm you and forget how blessed you are. And it’s a good way to keep yourself organized!

5. Spend time with the People You Love

Sometimes all you need is to spend time with friends and family. It can be hard to find even a few hours in your schedule when you are serious about studying. But making time for the people who have a special place in your life fills you with joy. Everyone needs a social support system, and who better to get this from than from your friends and family? Being around the people you love gives you a sense of belonging, so you don’t feel alone. And don’t forget that a lot of people reminisce about the college years as the happiest and cheerful. So don’t refuse to meet friends and create the happiest moments of your life!

6. Don’t avoid campus activities

You may be tired of curriculum activities, but what about something less academic? It’s the best way of improving your soft skills. You will feel yourself good when you realize all your potential. Political or discussing club, dancing or cooking – it’s up yo you! Also. It’s a great way to make new friends. And friends are natural antidepressants.

7. Stop Procrastinating

Many will agree that doing something under pressure can be quite stressful. Avoid the last-minute rush by ensuring you start on your assignments early. Procrastination can be hard to beat, but you’ll feel good when you accomplish your tasks on time. Begin by waking up the minute you hear your alarm go off. Beginning the day in an upbeat mood ensures you have the energy to face the day’s challenges.

Wrap Up

We can’t entirely escape from stress, but we can always work towards reducing it. Self-awareness and discipline are the keys to a stress-free life.