7 tip-top tidying tips for a family home

When you have children, keeping a neat and tidy family home can seem like a never-ending battle. No matter what you do, there’s always a toy lying around or a mystery stain that seems to appear out of nowhere.

But don’t worry, because these seven tip-top tips will help make tidying less of a tiresome chore – scan them while you’re flexing your feather duster.

1. Team effort

Remember – tidying is a team effort. You’re not solely responsible for the household mess, so make sure everyone does their fair share. When duties are shared evenly, your children will hopefully learn to take responsibility for their untidiness and be more respectful of the home.

2. Tidying toys

Children are messy – it’s in their nature. But what if there was a way to let them have fun, whilst subtly teaching them about cleaning and tidying up? There is–you can buy your kids play versions of household items such as a vacuum, mop and hand brush and pan from a toy retailer.

3. Declutter

You’ll find it easier to stay on top of tidying if you have a good old declutter. Start by gathering everything up one room at a time and decide what’s worth keeping and what’s not. Be ruthless–in doing so you’ll have less stuff but more storage space.

4. Make it a game

Children love playing, so if you can turn tidying into a game, you’re onto a winner. For example, time how long it takes your children to tidy and then give them a little reward if they complete it in a certain time.

5. Tidying playlist

Music makes everything better – it’s a universal truth. So if you’re looking for a way to make your housework more enjoyable, head to a music sites and put together a playlist. With sweet music in the air, you’ll be nice and relaxed as you scrub away those stubborn stains.

6. Messy zone

Choose an area of your home such as the corner of a room to be a designated messy zone, where your children can do the majority of their playing. A messy zone might seem counterproductive, but with all of your kids’ playthings in one place, tidying time will be reduced significantly.

7. Doormat

The mess that children make inside is bad enough, let alone the dirt they bring in from outside. This is why you should get a high-quality doormat to shield your home.

Thanks to these seven super tips, tidying will be a more enjoyable task for all of your family and you’ll be able to keep your home looking clean and pristine.

That’s our list! Share your tidying tips in the comments section.