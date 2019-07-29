Tongue Tips: Everything You Need to Know About Anilingus

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

First time tossing a salad? We got you.

Bums are all the rage now, and it’s just not people gawking at thicc rears. Incorporating the rear into our sexual repertoires has become par for the course for many people, regardless of gender or orientation. Of course, there are those who refuse to experiment because, well, poo… but on the whole, “butt stuff” is much more commonplace these days than it was a few years ago.

The anus has loads of nerve endings, so getting your salad tossed can feel amazing. Even a pinky up the stinky is a great move while performing oral on your partner. But if you’ve never entered that hole, here are some tips to help you get over the anxiety.

Cleanliness

The main thing that intimidates people from analingus is the possibility of eating feces. Not many people want to see dingleberries or toilet paper balls while fooling around. Don’t fret — just get those poo particles away.

Shower! Whoever is getting their salad tossed should clean their bum and try to get a little bit inside of it with a gentle soap and a finger.

If the receiver hasn’t had a chance to shower between taking a poo and sexy time, baby wipes are a life saver for freshening up that entire area.

People with vags? Always wipe front to back!

Everyone has at least a few hairs around their butthole. Usually you can use your hands to spread them along with the butt cheeks to get to the anus. If your partner has a LOT of long hairs that bother you, you could delicately mention that they should trim down there… especially if they’re asking you to go near that area.

Positions

Doggie style is the best position to do analingus, since you’re presenting your backside in a stable position. Another option is having your partner sit on your face (but then the giver can’t see what they’re are doing) . Or you could get your partner to lay on their back with a pillow or two under their bum, lifting it up in the air. This way they get to watch, which is always hot.

Let’s Go!

Start by gentle kissing and touching the area around the anus. If you are uncomfortable while doing this, then speak up to your lover that you can’t continue.

Use your tongue to circle around the butthole and use the whole of your tongue to make long laps up and down their crack.

At this point, you can either insert your tongue into the anus or suck on it. Consider it a simpler cunnilingus if you are experienced at doing that.

Read their body language and noises to tell what they especially like. Maybe your partner prefers when you suck hard on their anus or perhaps they prefer getting fingered down there…

Fingers

After you’ve slobbered all over and in your partner’s anus (or used oral lube), slowly rim their hole with your finger, teasing it a bit, before gently inserting it inside.

You do not have to insert your finger all the way in if you are scared of hitting poo, but communicate with your parter about what they want. Another finger? Thrusting? Encourage them to let you know!

There’s more!

You can include toys like dildos and butt plugs if you are still getting used to the idea of having an butt in your mouth. Just do NOT cross-contaminate: If a toy has been in a butt, do not put it in another hole as that could lead to all sorts of infections.

Just remember to relax. You should be rimming because YOU want to give your partner pleasure, not because you were guilt tripped into it. Maybe you’ll end up loving to eat your partner’s booty, which a lot of people do. Good luck with that butt!

Need more assistance? Check out Complex and Refinery29.

Got any tips on rimjobs? Comment below and SHARE this article.

Original by Chewy Boese