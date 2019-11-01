7 ways to build an intimate relationship with your spouse

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The initiation phase of each relationship demands the growth of intimacy. The bond of intimacy is integral for every relationship to reach the roots of its comfort and fall for each other passionately.

Although many of us are able to find a successful way of building intimate relationships with our spouse, the remaining are lost which ultimately leads to diverged paths.

If you’ve been afraid of anything like this or you are looking to boost an intimate relationship with your spouse, what are we waiting for? Let’s get started!

Here’s how you can build a ‘lovey-dovey’ relationship

An intimate relationship is not just one where partners avail themselves to content each other’s sexual desires. In fact, the definition of an intimate relationship expansively deals with understanding each other without the blink of an eye.

Here’s how you can transform your relationship to an intimate one too:

Break out of expectations

One of the major reasons that couples call it a split is a pile of unrealistic expectations from both ends. Non-fulfillment leads to hefty conflict and troublesome arguments.

Expectations should always be kept at minimal. Or if you are expecting something, probably a romantic date, drop hints for your partners about it or instead initiate yourself. Communication can mend your relationship in ways you have no clue about. If you don’t open up, they never will!

Fall for the ordinary

Once the fairy-tale phase of a relationship ends (perhaps within a year), the actual period of the relationship begins which takes you through all ordinary people. At this point, stop arguing about why you can’t have the same spark relationship where you were their sole priority.

After a certain point, relationships settle down and that’s normal. Instead of cribbing over why you can’t have the dreamy beginning, focus on the settlement that needs attention. Make your partner feel comfortable when he is back home after a long tiring day and see how the intimacy flourishes and never finds its way down.

Equalize the give and take

As it is said ‘excessive of everything is bad’. Likewise, irrespective of either of the ends – give or take, if you are over the line, it’s time to give it a halt.

If you want a healthy and sustainable relationship, both of you need to be on the same page, giving equal efforts. The equal distribution will minimize the arguments between you and your spouse. This will incite intimacy emotionally and physically.

Stimulate self-respect not ego

Did you know, surveys have revealed that ‘lack of communication’ is the number 1 reason for divorces in India?

There is a difference between ego and self-respect. Many people tend to confuse the two definitions, which leads you two in the pithole of ‘If he/she doesn’t talk to, why should I?’

While a little bit of self-respect is always important, ego can prove to be detrimental for your relationship. Especially during arguments, put aside your ego, sit and talk about what’s been bothering you. Whether it’s a mental problem or sexual, make sure you at least TALK. For example, many people hesitate in talking about their sexual health, even with their partners. Don’t be that couple, if you have a similar situation, talk it out and consult a therapist. To know more about this, click here.

Bridge a space

Clinging on to your relationship is not the best way to build an intimate relationship. In fact, excessive clinginess can choke their personal space and daily routine.

If you don’t want to be a pain in their life, its best to bridge a space where both of you realize the importance of your personal spaces before each other. The more you allow your relationship to breathe, the longer it lasts!

Learn from the fight

Each fight has a lesson to provide. If you don’t learn from the fights in your relationship, you are drilling a void that will never leave your heart. Realize why the fight started in the first place and what best you can do to avoid it in the future.

Embrace the physical intimacy

If you undermine physical intimacy in your daily lives, it’s time for a recheck. You have no idea how and in what measures sexual bonds can mend your relationship and reignite the spark. So, don’t let the excitement die and initiate sexual activities.

As per a survey conducted in 2017, the average age of women for a successful marriage is 22.2 years and for men, it is 26 years. So, if you are hearing the wedding bells already, keep this in mind and then take the final call.