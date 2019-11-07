8 Disorders You Didn’t Know You Had That Could Be Affecting Your Relationships

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

After what seems like a petty argument, your S.O. blurts out, “Sometimes I swear there’s something wrong with you.” While this kind of statement is likely to piss anyone off, he might be on to something. Your interesting habits may seem like harmless personality quirks to you, but in actuality you just may be suffering from a disorder you didn’t even know you had.

According to the National Institute of Mental Illness, tens of millions of people suffer from some sort of mental disorder and only one quarter of them receive treatment. It turns out there’s a name for your nervous nail biting habit and your obsession with eating only organic. Finding out you’re suffering from an unknown disorder may explain a lot about your behavioral patterns … and give you some insight into why you can’t seem to make your relationships work. Click through to find out about some little known disorders that may be screwing with your love life.

1. Onychophagia (Nail Biting)

Yes, this is one of the most common disorders in the world. But if not controlled, it can lead to harmed teeth, transfer of harmful bacteria into the mouth, and poor self-esteem. Never mind the fact that no one may ever want to hold your hand again.

2. Paruresis (Bashful Bladder)

Paruresis is a social anxiety disorder experienced by approximately seven percent of people in which they have difficulty peeing in public bathrooms or feel they may have an audience. Needless to say a movie date, dinner date, park date or any date where you leave the house may leave you holding it for hours.

3. Alexithymia (Inability to Express emotion)

Alexithymia is the term used to describe difficulty in expressing or understanding emotion. Eight out of ten people suffer from it. It can drastically affect personal and professional relationships. This just makes the whole love business nearly impossible.

4. Orthorexia (Healthy Diet Obsession)

Although this condition is not accepted by all doctors, it is widely known and used to describe those who consume their lives with eating healthy or organic food to remain pure and fit. Forget going out to dinner at a normal restaurant. It will never be pure or healthy enough. Chewing air might not even make the cut. At least, he’ll be happy he’ll never have to cook for you.

5. Labile Affect (Involuntary Emotional Expression Disorder)

This disorder, which causes a person to laugh or cry at inappropriate times, affects about 1.9 million people, especially those with neurological disorders. This may explain why you cried the first time your partner told you he loved you or laughed when his grandmother passed away.

6. Selective Eating Disorder (Extreme Picky eating)

Unlike those who are obsessed with eating healthy foods, people with this disorder have a very selective diet similar to what a four-year-old might eat. It was first accepted as an official disorder amongst adults in 2010. Some sufferers admit loosing a marriage and career over it. Can you imagine eating plain noodles with butter for every meal? That could become a problem.

7. Misophonia (Sound Hatred)

This is described as experiencing irritability from exposure of inoffensive sounds such as breathing, chewing, humming, or knuckle cracking. So basically, you want to kill someone for existing. Not exactly a breeding ground for intimacy.

8. Intermittent Explosive disorder (Rage)

Ever wonder why you fly off the handle every time your boyfriend forgets to put the dishes away or put the cap back on the toothpaste? There could be good reason for it, other than that you’re an irrational monster. You could have a mental disorder that results in overacting to stress and lashing out inexplicably in aggressive ways. No more accusations of PMS.

Original by Terri Huggins