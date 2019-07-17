Women and Men Reveal Their Most F**ked Up Sexual Secret

It’s so much different now than it was even 50 years ago; you can be open about your sexuality as well as the different romantic arrangements that you have. But there’s nothing sexier than a kinky little secret in this new and honest world. People have all kinds of fetishes that they indulge in regularly or they think that they should never do because it’s just too much, and it all leads to them to reach a climax that they couldn’t otherwise achieve. Find out what is really going through the heads and loins of people just like you and your friends.

You never know what really happens behind a person’s closed door

Bus Groping

I have a weird fantasy about someone groping me on a bus. I would never in a million years want it to happen. I have no interest in acting it out with a partner. And perhaps the weirdest part is I hate public transit. I’ve done some pretty kinky sexual things, but for some reason my weird bus grope fantasy just embarrasses the heck out of me. (Jilltro)