Women and Men Reveal Their Most F**ked Up Sexual Secret

We’ve all got a little freak in us
It’s so much different now than it was even 50 years ago; you can be open about your sexuality as well as the different romantic arrangements that you have. But there’s nothing sexier than a kinky little secret in this new and honest world. People have all kinds of fetishes that they indulge in regularly or they think that they should never do because it’s just too much, and it all leads to them to reach a climax that they couldn’t otherwise achieve. Find out what is really going through the heads and loins of people just like you and your friends.
You never know what really happens behind a person’s closed door
Bus Groping
I have a weird fantasy about someone groping me on a bus. I would never in a million years want it to happen. I have no interest in acting it out with a partner. And perhaps the weirdest part is I hate public transit.
I’ve done some pretty kinky sexual things, but for some reason my weird bus grope fantasy just embarrasses the heck out of me. (Jilltro)
Penis Envy
I’m a girl, but I kind of want a d**k. I’m not trans, I don’t want to be male. I just want a d**k where my clit should be. Or maybe one of those neato retractable d**ks like in that futa hentai stuff. Sometimes when I drink too much, I have dreams about having a big penis, but everything else is just the same, I’m still internally female. Still, a big huge penis. Then I dream that I have to hide it from people and I get boners sometimes in public for stupid reasons. I find this immensely arousing, the idea of being ashamed of having a boner and having to hide it. (beanfiddler)
Love to Watch
I think my biggest fetish is voyeurism and there’s just no good way to go about announcing that to a partner. The gratification of it comes from them not knowing they’re being watched. One night my boyfriend started jacking himself off in bed next to me thinking I was asleep (he’ll still deny it to this day), but I was by no means asleep and don’t think I’ve ever been so turned on in my life. Eventually the tension was too much for me and I had passionate sex with him, and the next few days I’d have to excuse myself to the bathroom to get off if I thought about it. (happyfoo)
Original by Emily Hingle