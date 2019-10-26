A Woman Walks Into A Spanking Party And …

Dragana Stepicby:

October 26, 2019

Love & Sex

Somehow the best description and the worst characterization of a spanking fetish occurred in the same article on Salon.com in a piece by Frisky contributer Anna David called “The Joy of Spanking.”

First, the best description of a spanking fetish, as described by a man who has one. While at a spanking party in New York City’s West Village, she talks to Gary, who explains how spanking is a need, not a want, and vanilla sex just isn’t an option: “I really like vanilla ice cream, but I like it as part of a banana split; without the nuts and the chocolate sauce and the whipped cream and the banana, I’m bored.”

Source: Catalina Rose

And now, for the worst. Well, read the article.The subhead “Fetishists open up about their private thrill, where it came from — and how normal they really are” came off as obnoxious, especially since David described in her article some pretty extreme situations, like a married couple with a live-in spanking partner five days a week. That’s not typical or normal — despite the fact that enjoying a sexual spanking kink in the bedroom really, really is normal. (In fairness to David, though, subheads to articles are usually written by editors, not the journalists themselves.) Even though I wasn’t even at the party, I resented the “Can you believe these people aren’t freaks?!” tone. The way she physically described the spanking enthusiasts came off as obnoxious:

“… this is not a group that’s going to be confused with the one lining up for fashion week at Bryant Park. There doesn’t appear to be a sign of plastic surgery or a gym-sculpted body in sight — just the sort of normal-looking folks you might see at the DMV or an airport.”

There’s not a “gym-sculpted body in sight”? Was that really necessary?

Source: sesso-escort

One of her observations was just straight-up factually incorrect. Anna David interviewed a 47-year-old spanking enthusiast who claims he knew he wasn’t into the kink at age seven. “[But] back then, the idea of ‘liking to be spanked’ would have sounded nuts,” she writes. “Until the ’90s, there wasn’t even much of a scene at all.” Google the words “vintage spanking.” Kink happened before the Internet, I swear it!

I’m glad Salon had an article about spanking fetishes — but this one left a lot to be desired.

Original by Jessica Wakeman

Last modified: October 26, 2019

About the Author:

Dragana Stepic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *