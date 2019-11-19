Abigale Mandler Net Worth 2019, Bio, Carrer

You are already familiar with all the ways one can become famous and wealthy today. Social media and other platforms like YouTube can provide you with such things, but a little hard work and luck are also in the play. Abigale Mandler is one of those YouTube celebrities, and she gained her popularity through various gameplays of some of the most popular video and computer games like Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, and Call of Duty.

If you want to know something more about this young and talented gamer, as well as what is her current income, stay with us until the end of this article.

Bio

Abigale Mandler’s zodiac sign is Cancer, as she was born on July 22, 1995. The 24-year-old gamer has three brothers and a sister, and all of her family’s religion is Christianity. The exact place of birth is unknown to us, but we know she comes from the United States of America, and that she has American nationality. Her family has mixed American blood with Irish descent, so young YouTube star has mixed blood too.

Regarding her education, the internet celebrity graduated from a private school, but the name of the school is also unknown to us. The young social media personality doesn’t like to reveal many private pieces of information to the world. Therefore, we can’t tell you more about her early life, childhood, and family.

View this post on Instagram Babe Watch 👀❤️ A post shared by Abigale Mandler (@abigalemandler) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT

Career

In 2015, Abigale Mandler started her YouTube channel. During her live streams, she joined forces with Zoie Burgher, who was streaming her videos and gameplays on a channel called Twitch. Burgher also established a Luxe Gaming media and Entertainment Company.

The redhead gamer has published many videos so far. Her most popular gameplays include those form various famous games like Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Super Smash Bros, and Resident Evil. You can find her videos on YouTube under peculiar names like Redhead Learns to Play Videogames Zoie burgher, Mojito Mondays, and Nose Piercing Gone Wrong.

In addition to this, she is also a model and social media influencer. Her fame and income mostly come from her gaming videos, but some sponsorships and her modeling career are also bringing her wealth today.

Personal life

Abigale Mandler has hazel blue eyes and red-brown curly hair. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall with a weight of 59 kg. She is a little curvy regarding her body shape, and she is a charming and attractive young girl.

Despite her desire to keep her private life a secret and her desperate attempts to keep her romantic relationships hidden, some information about her love life has leaked and surfaced. She used to live with Zoie Burgher, who was and still is her best friend. But, she found a boyfriend in the meantime, and in 2017 she said ‘I Do.’ Since she was a married woman, she moved out from the apartment she shared with her bestie in Escondido, California, and went to live with her husband.

Abigale Mandler Net Worth 2019

As of 2019, Abigale Mandler’s estimated net worth is around $75,000.