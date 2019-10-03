Astrology 101: The Cancer Love Compatibility Guide

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We thought we’d put together a compatibility guide to sum up some of the pros and cons of your romantic match-ups with Cancers and each sign. Read on to get the scoop on all your potential pairings!

Cancer with Aries:

Best thing about Cancer and Aries: Daring Aries will open you up to new things and experiences that you have always dreamed of doing.

Worst thing: Aries’ emotionally explosive nature can deeply wound you to the point of not being able to forgive them.

Cancer with Taurus:

Best thing about Cancer and Taurus: You two will spend copious amounts of time snuggled up in the comfort of your own home, AKA your ideal lifestyle.

Worst thing: You may interpret their emotionally reserved nature as a lack of intimacy and openness.

Cancer with Gemini:

Best thing about Cancer and Gemini: Gemini will flatter you with their endless charm and sweet talk.

Worst thing: When you realize that in time their charm wears off or their personality changes, you may feel deceived.

Cancer with Cancer:

Best thing about Cancer and Cancer: Together you will share everything and create the emotional intimacy you crave so deeply.

Worst thing: If you aren’t careful, the moody, ultra-sensitive nature you both share can create a cycle of hurt, make up, hurt, make up which can be exhausting to say the least.

Cancer with Leo:

Best thing about Cancer and Leo: Something you and Leo have in common is that when you fall in love, you fall in love hard. Your relationship will have an abundance of laughter, tears, and romance.

Worst thing: You want Leo all to yourself all the time. Leo needs to spread their love around to everyone which can stir up deep feelings of insecurity in you.

Cancer with Virgo:

Best thing about Cancer and Virgo: As two of the most generous, giving signs in the Zodiac, your relationship will never be short on gifts and loving gestures.

Worst thing: You both tend to be a bit picky and overly critical of others, which, when directed toward each other, can be super hurtful.

Cancer with Libra:

Best thing about Cancer and Libra: You will be drawn to Libra by their relaxed, friendly, calm nature. You may even feel more peaceful and centered around them.

Worst thing: Libra lives much more on the surface than you do and might have trouble meeting your deeper emotional needs.

Cancer with Scorpio:

Best thing about Cancer and Scorpio: Your relationship with Scorpio will have have all the things you love: emotional depth, intimacy, and endless physical affection.

Worst thing: As open as they are with you, every Scorpio needs to keep some things private, which might conflict with your desire to know every single thing.

Cancer with Sagittarius:

Best thing about Cancer and Sagittarius: Sagittarius will push you out of your comfort zone and inspire you to try new things.

Worst thing: Sagittarius speaks their mind unfiltered and un-sugarcoated. Their sharp tongue might hurt you more than they realize.

Cancer with Capricorn:

Best thing about Cancer and Capricorn: The two of you share a deep appreciation for time spent at home, luxurious surroundings, and tons of quality time together.

Worst thing: Steady Capricorn may have a hard time adjusting to the natural — and frequent — shifts in your moods.

Cancer with Aquarius:

Best thing about Cancer and Aquarius: With Aquarius you will have a best friend and lover all in one! You’ll enjoy getting so many of your social needs met in your romantic relationship.

Worst thing: Their logical, aloof nature will drive you crazy as you try to figure out what’s really going on with them.

Cancer with Pisces:

Best thing Cancer and Pisces: Being with a Pisces will feel like you are living in a romantic dreamland. You will spend hours sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings.

Worst thing: As sensitive as you both are, you may end up feeling like you have to walk on eggshells 24/7.

