6 Tips For Finding Affordable Local MOT Centre or Garage

Mandatory MOT testing was introduced back in the United Kingdom earlier this year, and every person who owns a vehicle needs to pass this test in order to be able to continue driving the car. These tests are done once per year, and if you need to get your auto inspected, you probably know that nowadays there are a lot of different services where you can take your automobile. Finding the right one may be a tricky process, and in this article, we are going to give you some tips on how you can find an affordable local MOT centre or garage, and what you need to know about the whole process.

1. Talk to the mechanics

If you are interested in finding an affordable MOT centre or garage, you should start by talking to your mechanic. The place where you usually take your car will have more information about the best places, their rates, and who will be working on your vehicle.

In addition to this, you should also talk to the mechanics who work in these services. Know that when you show you are interested in what they are going to do to your auto, they will be able to walk you through the whole process, and explain things step by step. They will also give you an honest estimation of the costs depending on your vehicle and its current condition.

The worst thing you can do is just walk into a random garage, leave them the keys, and ask when the whole process is going to be finished. Book an appointment, ask questions, and show that you are interested in everything, not just the final price.

2. Check the ratings

When you have a basic idea of where you want to take your vehicle to be checked, you should compare places depending on their reviews and ratings. Nowadays, most of the places will have their Google ratings on their website, so you can see what other people think.

Note that some of these things may be manipulated, and chances are, on the site, you will just see the best ratings and testimonials. Because of this, you should do your own research and check to see what other people think about a specific garage.

You can find this information on Google, in forums, or you can just check social media. Don’t forget to check their Facebook profiles, and see if you can find different reviews there. You can also join MOT groups, and find places depending on your location.

When you spend no more than 15 minutes looking for information, you will easily find services that combine experience, knowledge, and affordable price.

3. What type of service are you going to get?

When choosing the right place for you to take your car to, you should not only look at the price, but you should also look at the parts you are going to get. Note that some places may offer extremely low prices, but you are not going to end up with good parts and you will risk your auto breaking only a few months later.

On the same note, you should talk to the mechanic and ask what type of service you are going to get. This should include everything starting from the diagnostic, up to the service, and the repaired or replaced vehicle parts.

You should ask about the manufacturer as well, and simplyserviced.co.uk suggests that the right centre should be able to give you information on the manufacturers full specification, and they should also offer original equipment standard parts. Only with these things, you will be able to maintain the warranty and use it if needed.

4. Don’t look for the cheapest service on the market

Now let’s talk about a common mistake many people are making – sorting by price, and looking for the cheapest service possible. Even though this may sound like a good deal initially, note that you should be able to drive that vehicle and stay safe in it at least until the next MOT service.

It is said that you always get what you paid for, and you never want to risk your safety or the safety of the people who are in the same vehicle as you. Look for an affordable garage, but don’t look for the cheapest one you can find. In these places, the mechanics usually don’t have the needed skills, or they are going to use the worst spare parts possible.

5. Check their certificates

Know that the professional garages need to have certificates and accreditations, and they should be able to provide the best service to their customers. However, not all places have these certifications, so if you cannot see them when you open their website, you can reach out to customer support and ask for more information.

If they don’t reply, or if they steer away from the answer, the best thing you can do is take your business elsewhere, no matter how good the price looks.

6. Cut your costs before you take your vehicle to the MOT garage

If you are looking for a way to cut costs, you should do some of the repairs beforehand. If you have a trusted mechanic that has a lower rate than the money you will have to spend in an MOT garage, then you should first get things done at your usual service, and take your car there for inspection only.

Always stay on top of your driver’s manual, be careful when you drive your vehicle, check your brakes, lights, and tires, and always have a service record so you know when it’s time to do an annual check or when you need to replace parts because they are probably worn out.

If you want to find the most affordable place in the market, you can easily compare prices online. Nowadays there are a lot of websites that will allow you to compare different services depending on their certifications, rate, experience, skills, and parts they are using. Use these sites to find the best combination for your specific need. All of these things will save you a lot of time and money in the long run.