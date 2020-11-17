Some Important Tips in Making Ads on Internet

Companies are looking for professionals who know SEM strategies and advertising on Facebook, Instagram and websites, but doing it well is not always easy. We’ll tell you some secrets and thus create a guide to good practices when creating campaigns and advertisements on the Internet.

Surely you have asked yourself more than once:

Which is better, Adwords or Facebook Ads?

How do you make the perfect ad?

What do I put in the ad to get more clicks?

How do I segment to reach my target audience?

What do I do to make my campaign profitable? Throughout the post, we will try to answer them all and also contribute our grain of sand if you are preparing for the Adwords certification and exams.

Google AdWords is much more than the search network

It is a complete online marketing suite that offers us great possibilities beyond text ads on the search network. In this case, I’m going to talk to you about remarketing but, more than talking about remarketing ad recommendations, I would like to show you a strategy that you can apply whenever you offer more than one main product or service. It’s all about cross-selling remarketing.

For example, imagine you have an eCommerce where you sell cameras (main product). With AdWords you can create a list of users who have bought it (conversion list) and in this way you can design a cross-selling remarketing campaign offering these users accessory products to the main one such as cases, tripods, more powerful lenses etc. In this way you will impact a small group of users who are highly qualified to make a new purchase, which gives high profitability to this type of campaign.

Using ad directories

Design specific banners in your remarketing campaigns

To properly execute a cross-sell remarketing campaign, take great care of the message and creativity with specific banners. Some tips to keep in mind are:

– Logo/name of your store: if they have already bought you, they already know you, and this is the main asset that you should exploit, so if the name/logo of your business must always be on display, in this case it is essential .

– Images of the accessory products to the main one you want to offer. Do not forget to make a reference to the main product so that they remember it and associate it with the accessory you offer now.

– Never forget to include calls to action visible in the ad, compelling and even with prices and promotions whenever possible.

– Use the ad builder to go fast or customize with Google Web Designer.

– Complemented with a customer match campaign thanks to which you can show these personalized ads to your buyers by making them appear at the top of their gmail inbox.

As you can see, AdWords is much more than the search network and above all it offers us multiple options in order to propose new strategies for our business.

The metric that you should set as Insight will be the CTR

The first thing to take into account and present when creating any ad is that its main purpose is to attract attention and receive that expected click from users. If you have it in mind you will be successful. For that reason, the metric that you should set as Insight will be the CTR or percentage of times that your ad receives clicks compared to the total number of times it has been shown.

I am not going to recommend any advertising platform because in most cases, the type of business and its advertising objectives will define which is the ideal one, but in most cases, the combination of Google + YouTube and Facebook + Instagram are essential.

Distinguish between ads by necessity or by interest

I like to distinguish between 2 types of ads with the user in mind:

Ads by request or necessity are those ads that are used in search results and there is no doubt that Google is the one that dominates as a tool for this worldwide. Here the ideal is to show in the ad the solution to the need that the user is looking for. If the user wants to buy an apartment, in the ad you must offer him an apartment accompanied by 2 messages:

The greatest benefit you offer that the competition does not achieve

The action you want to take once they visit your website (of course after clicking on your ad).

Interest ads are those that are used in advertising within social networks and websites. They are used to generate branding mainly, but today they also serve for direct response purposes. Think that you are “going fishing in a troubled river”, because users do not have the need or are looking for the product/service you offer.

The message of the ad should capture even more the user so you should take advantage of display ads to achieve the best result. It is very important to know the profile of the ideal customer because the ability to segment the audience that will see the ad will depend on it.

Do not leave anything in assumption, on the contrary, be clear and direct

Although it seems logical, there have been cases where the user looks for green apples and in the ads they are offered red apples, avoid those errors! This is called relevance and it is essential for any advertising. With the above premises, you will achieve clicks on your ads overcoming the competition and of course increase the probability of the advertising objective: sale or contact, but remember: always lead the user by the hand to walk the desired path with your advertising.

Test, test and test and always improve

Each market or micro-niche has its qualities. The important thing is that all online advertising platforms today offer us segmentation capabilities that even impress us with their effectiveness. It only remains for us to test, test and always improve, since this of the ads is never fully optimized.

Ultimately, the Internet is a bridge for everything, including how you reach your customers. What you have to make sure is to use it as effectively as possible.