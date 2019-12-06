Amal and George Clooney Are Disputing Over Adopting a Baby?

George Clooney has found the love of his life, and her name is Amal, the human rights attorney. They are married, and together they have gorgeous twins. Rumors are these days that the power couple is having a fight over adopting a baby, or more accurately, a refugee child.

OK! magazine stated how Amal was shaken with the scene in Iraq, and that she wants to adopt one of the children. George does not like Amal’s idea, and the magazine had an alleged source telling them that the actor thinks how such children need more attention and more love, given all the things they are going through. The insider further added how the actor doesn’t think that he could handle such a thing at the moment and that Amal isn’t ready too for such a big step.

The questionable insider also commented on how the power couple is too busy currently, with their respective careers, and the twins are also a handful, given the fact that they are two years old. In the source’s opinion, the human rights attorney believes that she is capable of handling the third kid, despite all the obligations and their busy schedules.

Amal Clooney is dealing and helping refugees, but she isn’t interested in adopting one now. George and Amal are known to help them, and in 2017 the couple helped around a thousand refugees go to school in Lebanon. They have a charity organization called Clooney Foundation for Justice, and they are often raising money for those in need.

GossipCop is known to get to the bottom of suspicious stories some questionable outlets present to us. This is one of those debunked stories, and OK! magazine is not to be trusted. In 2017 the same magazine reported how the actor and the human rights attorney are having twins again, which of course, as we see by now, it wasn’t true. Amal and George Clooney are not having a dispute over adopting a child, but they are still interested in helping those in need.