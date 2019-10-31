Amy Louise Pemberton Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Amy Louise Pemberton is a famous actress. She is known for a lot of projects, but she gained the most popular after the role in Legend Of Tomorrow. After this role, she got in the center of the media’s attention and began to got a lot of offers. Amy was also a part of the projects Scorpion and Fortnite. Besides her acting career, Pemberton is also a successful career.

If you would love to know details about her life, career, and incomes, keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Amy Louise Pemberton was born in England, on 23 August 1988. Amy is thirty-one know, and her zodiac is Leo. She has a Caucasian ethnicity. Amy is secretive about her early life, parents, and siblings, so she never revealed any details about it.

Also, details about her education are not available, but we can assume that she is a well-educated lady.

Professional Career

Amy began her acting career in 2004 when she got the first role. She played in The Mysti Show. In the same year, she participated in the Woolamaloo, where she obtained a part of Bonnie.

Alongside Carla Mendonca, Alex Kew, Patrick Niknejad, and Tony Gardner, she starred in My Parents Are Aliens. Afterward, she participated in a short film called Anomaly. Some of the important projects where she participated in that time are Azure, Titanfall 2, Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Storage 24, and Odd One In.

However, one of the most significant roles in Amy’s career was as a Gideon on the Legends of Tomorrow. The series are top-rated and brought to Amy worldwide fame. Legends of Tomorrow premiered in 2016, and in 2019 they released the fifth season, where Amy also played the same leading role.

Recently, Pemberton is still active in acting, and she participated in projects like If Only You Were Free, Sisters, and the Laundromat.

Personal Life

As we already mentioned before, Amy doesn’t want to reveal facts about her personal life. There are no rumors about that topic, so we can only assume that she is not involved in any relationships.

With more than 20,000 followers, Amy is active and popular on social media Instagram. Also, Amy is active on Twitter, where 7000 people follow her.

Net Worth

Until now, Amy had a lot of parts, and that brought her fame and wealth. As of 2019, Amy Pemberton has an estimated net worth of $700,000. The actress is young, and we can expect a lot more from her.