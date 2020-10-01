Are CBD Products Realy Good for Migraines?

The latest product on the market dubbed to treat all kinds of pain, ailments, and even migraines, is CBD. Derived hemp or cannabis, CBD is a compound of the popular plant that has different properties to that of THC.

As a matter of fact, a huge misconception is that CBD has the same psychoactive properties. We are happy to tell you that this cannot be further from the truth.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is made out of a completely different chemical structure. You will not get high by taking CBD, simple as. But there might something else that you get as opposed.

Today, we’re here to talk to you about CBD and whether is it good enough for migraines. Without wasting too much of your time, let’s begin.

CBD Oil for Migraines?

CBD comes in many forms. The most common and widely sold product is CBD oil. While we won’t get into how the oil itself is made, do know that it contains other ingredients such as MCT oil or coconut oil in addition to the cannabidiol.

CBD Oil is not only the most popular product, but it is also one that people are generally satisfied with. We all know how devastating migraines can be, and this product presents itself as a real cure.

All you need to do is simply take a few drops in the morning, a couple before night, and you will feel fresh and rejuvenated.

Other CBD Products for Migraines

There are other products that you can take if you don’t wish to take oil. As it stands, oil isn’t the most discrete way of taking CBD so other products might prove better indiscretion and other areas.

Let’s take a look at them.

Gummies

CBD gummies are becoming hugely popular as they give the user not only a taste of CBD but also a taste of sweet and sour-y flavor. CBD gummies are the same as any other gummy product that you’ve taken while being a kid.

It’s not only good for migraines but also very nostalgic.

Vapes

Not to bore with the whole “popular” thing, this is yet another product that people enjoy. Vaping is more accustomed to younger people as it is part of pop culture.

But as it turns out, you can take CBD oil and put it inside the vape cartridge and enjoy it while vaping. There are specialized cartridges for that, and you can even make the oil yourself. While we won’t get into how that works, do know that it is an option.

Face Cream

CBD face cream caters more to the female population as women tend to be the gender that will most likely take care of their skin more.

That is why CBD face creams and creams, in general, are excellent for taking care of migraines.

These, and many more products, can be found in most CBD and marijuana dispensaries. Apart from face creams, vape cartridges, and gummies, the good-old method of smoking is always a viable option. If you’re interested in smoking high-CBD cannabis strains, then make sure to visit StrainSanity.

What Does the Science Say?

We can talk all day about products and what they are, but what does the actual science say?

The science doesn’t really specify migraines but talks about pain relief in general. Yes, CBD is very capable of providing relief from any type of pain. It is mostly recommended for post-surgical pain and chronic pain.

As you all know, migraines are types of chronic pain related to headaches. Because of that, the science is very much on the side of CBD.

And don’t think that there isn’t any scientific evidence for it. In 2016, 2018, and 2009 study, there was overwhelming evidence that CBD treats chronic pain.

In all three studies, subjects exposed to pain saw their issues slowly fading away the moment they took CBD.

If you’re not sure about it, a simple Google search will do the trick.

Is It Legal?

The laws related to CBD in the US are somewhat strange. It is legal but in order for a strain or product to constitute as CBD, it needs to contain no more than 0.3% THC.

While certain states forbid the use of both CBD and THC, in many states throughout the US it is perfectly legal to take cannabidiol products.

The best way to make sure that you can take CBD is to enquire about your particular state. If you happened to live outside the US, then acquiring CBD might be more difficult.

Many countries throughout Europe forbid the use of THC, while laws for CBD are very hazy. Thus, we recommend doing the same thing and enquiring about the legality.

Any Potential Risks?

When it comes to potential risks related to using CBD, there are few if any. The biggest risk related to CBD is the lack of regulations. Certain sellers do not display the accurate dosage of CBD and THC, making it not the best when needing to treat a medical condition or a migraine.

In 2017, it was estimated that most CBD products in the US did not have sufficient labeling. This meant that most products weren’t as potent as they needed to be. This meant that people buying from unproven sellers would not get the potency they need to treat ailments.

What do the Patients Say?

If the experts advocate for the use of CBD to treat migraines, then what about the people that have used it?

Answering this question is very hard as we don’t really have any official statements. What we can take is comments from product description pages. And most if not all are overly positive. It seems people really like taking CBD and that it really works.

Conclusion

You should ultimately make the decision based on hard evidence and facts. While we cannot post nor publish every study done on the matter, it is undisputed that CBD is great for treating pain. Migraines are a form of pain, so we suggest you grab some oil or a CBD-heavy strain and get yourself sorted.