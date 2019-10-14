Astrology 101: How To Spot Each Sign … At Thanksgiving Dinner

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! What better place to do some sign spotting than during a holiday gathering? Read on to see if your friends and family members match up with their zodiac sign’s Thanksgiving M.O.!

Aries (March 21st-April 19th): Aries goes hogwild for holidays! You will find them excitedly greeting everyone and passing out cocktails. The Thanksgiving celebration won’t feel like a party until Aries arrives.

Taurus (April 20th-May 20th): The foodies of the Zodiac, you’ll find Taurus happily holed up in the kitchen all day, drinking copious amounts of eggnog and cranking out culinary masterpieces.

Gemini (May 21st-June 20th): Gemini will spend their time frantically catching up with every single guest. They’ll be so busy buzzing around and chatting, they might forget to sit down and enjoy the food (which can be problematic if they’ve been sipping wine all day).

Cancer (June 21st-July 22nd): Cancer is thoroughly enjoying every minute of Thanksgiving. This holiday is pure bliss for them: eating amazing food, spending time with loved ones and cozying up on the couch = Cancer’s life dream.

Leo (July 23rd-August 22nd): Leo is having a blast in a way that commands everyone’s attention, for example: starting a dance party with all the kiddos, telling a super long joke during the meal, or staging an impromptu puppet show with the turkey carcass.

Virgo (August 23rd-September 22nd): Virgo is eagerly helping out in every possible way they can, setting the table, skipping the crappy songs on Pandora, etc. They’ll have the kitchen clean and all the dishes done before dinner is even over.

Libra (September 23rd-October 22nd): Libra will spend dinner sitting between their republican cousin and democrat sister, tactfully suggesting neutral conversation topics to keep the peace.

Scorpio (October 23rd-November 21st): Scorpios can’t stand simple chatter and small talk, so they will seek out the one cousin or aunt that they can actually have a meaningful conversation with and spend the majority of the day sipping wine and talking to them.

Sagittarius (November 22nd-December 21st): Sagittarius can be found in the living room with a crowd of relatives around them, animatedly updating everyone on their most recent and most exciting adventures.

Capricorn (December 22nd-January 19th): Capricorn is busy making sure everyone’s happy and comfortable, and acting as an impromptu conversation facilitator: “Mary, you must tell Josh about your trip to Argentina! He has always wanted to go!”

Aquarius (January 20th-February 18th): Aquarians love to host everyone on Thanksgiving, but even if they aren’t the actual host, they will act as one, making sure everyone knows where to put their coats, sorting out the seating chart, and cleaning up after dinner.

Pisces (February 19th-March 20th): Pisces wants to make everything meaningful, so they might encourage people to share what they’re grateful for before dinner, or do some quiet reflecting on their own. Either way, they’re finding a genuine way to connect with family and having a great time.

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger & Katelyn Kollinzas