Worried About your Sexual Health? Get an STD Test Done Today!

STDs, or sexually transmitted diseases, are common conditions that pose a threat to public health. Scientifically, these are the diseases spread through sexual contact and are contagious in this way. Thus, if you are sexually active, then it’s important to get tested for STDs.

Things to keep in mind during your check up

1. Do not hide anything from your doctor.

2. Don’t worry, your information will remain strictly confidential with the doctor.

3. Have an open conversation about your sexual life with the doctor.

Following are the criteria of people who should go for STD testing



1. All human beings in the age group of 13-64 should be checked for HIV at least once in their life.

2. All women (under the age of 25) who are sexually active should have a thorough check up for gonorrhoea and chlamydia annually.

3. Pregnant women should be tested for syphilis, HIV, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and hepatitis B at an early stage of their pregnancy. Pregnant women can get them done at different intervals of pregnancy.

4. Sexually active gay and bisexual men should go for check-ups at least once in a year for sexually transmitted diseases like gonorrhoea, syphilis, HIV.

5. People having multiple sex partners should get it done more than once in a year i.e. every 3 – 6 months.

6. People having unsafe sex or sharing injected drug should get HIV testing done too.

Get the test done on the same-day!

Advantage of choosing the same day for the testing process:

1. These same day diagnostic scanning labs are everywhere, you can walk into any centre near you.

2. Privacy is guaranteed.

3. Minimal waiting time

4. No painful and unwanted swabbing

5. Book an appointment online

If you want to schedule an appointment for yourself or your partner anywhere in the US, you can visit samedaystdtesting.com and book an appointment.

Common STDs and their symptoms

1. Chlamydia

Fever

Painful urination

Unusual discharge from penis or vagina.

2. Gonorrhea

Difficulty in urination

Discharge from penis or vagina

Mouth, throat and eye infection

Swollen testicles in men and bleeding between periods in women are among the common symptoms

3. Genital herpes

Watery skin blisters

4. Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Genital warts

Mouth and throat infection

Cancer of the cervix, vulva, anus, penis, and mouth

5. Syphilis

Common Symptoms

Small painless sores in or around vagina, penis, mouth or anus

Rash on body parts like palms of hands and soles of feet

Less Common Symptoms

Fever

Swollen lymph glands

Sore Throat

Headache

Weight Loss

Muscle Ache

Fatigue

6. Bacterial vaginosis

thin milky discharge

discharge with a fishy odour

painful urination

vaginal itching or burning

7. Trichomoniasis

frothy yellowish or greenish discharge from the vagina

swelling of vulva and labia

Painful urination

8. Viral hepatitis or hepatitis B

joint pain

fatigue

nausea

vomiting

lack of appetite

headache

fever

dark or cloudy urineliver enlargement

Potential risk factors associated with STDs

Having multiple sexual partners Having unprotected sex Forgoing the HPV, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B vaccine Having a weakened immune system

Types of tests done at the same day center:

Urine test Blood test Oral test

Some of them can be performed at home, and samples can be submitted at the center. Moreover, you can expect the reports within 1-3 days of submitting the samples.