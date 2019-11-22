Beef up the Security of Your House Using These Productive Home Gadgets 

Home security is probably the most vital aspect in making sure your authentic identity and privacy remain under a tight and indestructible wrap. This is primarily why every individual who maintains a relevant and important social status spend a crazy amount of money hiring the most physically intimidating security guards around them. In addition to that, people build crazy privacy-focused walls around their residence with the aim to discourage as many intrusions and also for a possible outbreak of a zombie apocalypse as well.

However, it is consoling to know that you do not have to necessarily build a giant wall around your house or even hire the most trained professionals to guard the integrity of your privacy and security. Thanks to the substantial number of developments in the field of smart home gadgets department, you can get your hands on some of the latest and most reliable security tools.

1. Smart Lock

Forget about all the fancy and quirky digital home security gadgets, if you want to protect your home, you have to start from scratch, and this is where smart locks come into play. After all, 80% of your security paranoia is eliminated automatically if you have a reliable lock you’re certain the intruders cannot easily pick.

Smart locks, as opposed to the traditional lock system, employ an advanced and multi-layer unlocking mechanism that enhances its security integrity to discourage any form of outside interference. These locks can also be paired up with your smartphone, which automatically notifies you in case it detects any suspicious actions.

2. Wireless security camera

If there is anything more reliable than a highly secured lock system on your front door, it is the visual monitoring convenience that a wireless security camera provides. Wireless security camera, as opposed to the traditional stationary security camera, is compact, lightweight, and most importantly, portable. This allows you to plant the camera anywhere you want around the corner of your house without making its presence too obvious.

Wireless security cameras are also an excellent home tech gadget to help you monitor every microsecond of your toddler’s activity and can also act as a possible spy camera as well. The better part of such a security camera is that they can record real-time videos with the precision of up to 1080 Full-HD quality.

3. Smart Doorbells

It would probably be a fair assumption to undertake that your friendly intruder perhaps won’t come ringing on your doorbell. However, over the years, criminals have also updated their traditional procedures. As such, you can never be too sure about the identity of the other person behind that door. Peepholes, of course, have too many limitations to take it as a serious home security feature.

Smart doorbells, on the other hand, provides the ideal way of checking the genuine identity of the person on the other side of the door without raising a significant alarm. Instead of having to peep out of the hole like a caveman, the camera on the doorbell feeds you the live image of the person on your connected device.

In addition to that, you can also communicate with the person through the two-way audio system feature on the smart doorbell gadget without having actually to open the door. This is extremely convenient if you do not recognize the identity of the other person.

4. Motion sensors

If you are extremely paranoid about your privacy issues and are adamantly convinced that your neighborhood isn’t a safe place, motion sensors are your best shot (in addition to all the other visual security gadgets, of course). You can place the motion sensors around the various entry points of your house, such as windows and doors. These sensors will automatically pick up any suspicious or abnormal physical activities around the place and warn you through a bunch of various alarming mechanisms.

Motion sensors can effectively cover a copious amount of space within the range of its installation; hence, if placed strategically, they can cover up your entire house without having to install one in every door/window.