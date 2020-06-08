12 Security Tips Every Family Needs

Human beings are vulnerable, therefore it is not possible to protect ourselves in an absolute way. The only certainty is that you, and only you, can take preventive actions and decisions to reduce your and your family vulnerability. We care about our family the most. And there are various risks. Today we will introduce you to different security tips on how to protect your family from various threats.

Home security

1. Check all the locks

The first thing you should do, to determine if your home is a safe environment, is to check all the locks in the house, including those for the windows and doors, in order to verify if it is necessary to replace some or reinforce others.

This aspect is relevant because it allows you to make sure that your building is not vulnerable to intrusion by criminals or malicious people seeking to cause damage to your home or your relatives.

You must take into account that the main entrance of the thieves are the doors or the windows. These will check if any lock is in poor condition to enter without being detected. So make sure they are all in top condition.

2. Protect doors and windows

When installing a complete security system, you need to protect a first space: doors and windows. As previously mentioned, intruders often go to these entrances to enter your house without being seen.

That is why it is so important to have locks in optimal conditions and reinforce them with magnetic stripe sensors. These devices will immediately detect if someone breaks into your home, without being authorized to do so.

3. External surveillance

Another security tip to protect your family is to add external surveillance, which you can do through surveillance cameras. These devices, although not an alarm as such, will allow you to monitor your home remotely.

4. Opt for monitored security

Another safety tip to protect your family that you can consider is to opt for a monitored alarm system. With this option your home will have complementary protection before incidents or intrusions.

Internet and its risks

People spend so much hours in front of the computer, laptop or cell phone and that causes not only behavioral changes, but also damages to body health, such as eye irritation, headache and back. Also, it is known that sedentary lifestyle leads to obesity.

There is also the risk of social networks for the safety of children since many profiles are falsely created by pedophiles in order to harass them and, in many cases, lead to sexual abuse. Other risks of incorrect use of the Internet are:

-Fraudulent trade, scams or phishing.

-Cyberbullying.

-Harmful content.

-Loss of privacy.

How to be safe online?

Make sure that the operating system and the terminal programs or applications are properly updated. Manufacturers often fix the vulnerabilities that appear, but you can only be sure of having all the patches if you use the latest version of each software.

6. Attachments in the mail

If you get a suspicious-looking email, don’t open it until you’re sure the sender is who they say they are. When it comes to messages from strangers, don’t download the attachments. Even seemingly harmless documents (like a Word or a spreadsheet) can hide ‘malware’. A simple photo may not be what it appears.

7. Public Wi-Fi

Avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi networks as much as possible. Any cyber criminal could use it to set you up, access your device and steal your data.

8. Online shopping

Buy online only from verified and secure sites. Don’t buy from suspicious sites that offer big discounts, there is a high probability that it is a scam.

7. Social networks

Do not accept requests for friendship from strangers or allow your children to do so. Try not to share your personal data (phone number, address …) through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, because you never know with total certainty who may be on the other side or spying on your conversations. Prevention is better than cure.

8. Antivirus

A good antivirus is the best barrier you can build between your computer and potential attackers. Every day new holes are discovered, and only security experts are aware of everyone to update protective measures every time a threat arises.

9. Parental control

You must know the threats posed by the Internet to your children and educate them on how to recognize them and what to do in difficult situations. Installing a good parental control system, will help you make the experience of the youngest on the Internet rewarding and healthy. You can also install on their smartphone one of the tracker apps, like phonetracker.com. That way, you will always be able to locate your kid and spare yourself from unnecessary worries.

10. Keep the little ones safe

That your children use social networks or a chat (WhatsApp, Snapchat …) to talk to their friends is normal and even inevitable. These services can be beneficial as entertainment or for minors to socialize, but they are not free from dangers such as cyberbullying. It is also advisable that, when they are a little older, educate your children about the dangers of ‘sexting’.

General tips to tell your kids

11. Do not walk in dark areas

When adolescents leaving a party or meeting, late at night, they choose to walk back home. But walking through dark areas – whose presence is constant in cities – constitutes a risk that can be avoided by becoming aware of the dangers that this implies. Trying to go for a walk accompanied is the most recommended.

12. Don’t use the same route

It is always advisable to change routes on the way to work, school or any destination. It may happen that unknown people are watching every movement the family makes; for example: established schedules, roads and frequented places, among others. Therefore, it is important to find new ways and different ways of reaching destinations in our daily lives.

Conclusion

It is impossible to be able to take care of our loved ones 24 hours a day, so it is important that you become aware and that you do not ignore these tips, because even if you think that your children already know them, it is not unnecessary to remind them. Your safety and that of your family are essential, so it is better to take precautions and avoid suffering unnecessary risks.