Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida Reveals the Secret Behind Her Famous Beauty 

To most people, beauty is a gift of nature, but to Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida, beauty is a thing of the heart. You can make yourself as beautiful as you want, it all depends on your desire.

She aptly puts it this way, “if beauty were just the gift of nature, you need to be structured like the Madonna, Monalisa, and Monroe before you can become the cynosure of eyes today. It is also not about dipping into your makeup bag and splashing yourself all over.”

A lot of things people take very common are what she believes you must work on to become beautiful. According to her, “Nobody knows you better than yourself, take a clinical look at yourself and find out those things that make you tick and then work on them.”

You may find this hard to believe, but Kamilla operates on the basis that the beauty of a woman is illustrated by a distinctive personality; the ability to laugh things off even if they have to do with themselves, being kind, accommodating, and caring to others. A beautiful woman must know the value of having fun, living a stress-free life, and not taking life too seriously.

Why should you listen to Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida?

Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida is a 27-year-old prominent influencer and a leading Instagram model from Brazil. Coming from a small town of Fortaleza in Brazil, she was not born with a golden spoon.

She initially had dreams like any other child of becoming a great scholar with the view of earning a scholarship to actualize her dreams. Her poor background led her to seek a job in combination with her studies as a way of helping her family and paying through school.

Expectedly, both the job and the studies had to suffer as it wasn’t easy to fully concentrate on both at the same time. This may have been a great set back for many, but with her kind of resolute, the situation drove her to higher feats.

Kamilla launched into the influencer world, and with a platform like Instagram around, she refused to look back. She was able to immerse herself in this voyage completely, became a famous beauty, and this led her to become the brand ambassador of “Fashion Nova,” among others.

Her work has led her to visit places like Thailand, Singapore, Bali, France, and Dubai.

Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida can be said to have come, seen and conquered. She offers these six attributes as what brings out the beauty of a woman.

1. Working on your passions

If a woman does not have passion, she will be at most dull and unappealing. Her life will not be exciting, completely devoid of glamour.

You are supposed to slow down and engage in those things that will bring true joy to your life. If you continue to neglect that part of you that brings out the spark in you, your life will be drab and passionless.

Life is too short and precious, and hence you must endeavor to enjoy yourself, and if you think otherwise, people around actually admire you for the fact that you are going about life with a sense of passion. The reason is that your passion tends to drip on others, it’s contagious.

It beautifies you.

2. Be compassionate

By giving it a nice thought out, you will come to the conclusion that when you fail to reach out to people, you live in isolation. Nobody loves you when you are cold-hearted.

Your lack of feelings only engenders an a-living-in-an-island feeling, and nobody will also feel and care for you. Notwithstanding, if a mother, lover, colleague, mentor, or friend, compassion is the definite bond that binds relationships together.

Since people will not be attracted to you if you are a self-absorbed celebrity, where then is your beauty? What you can boast of in this kind of situation is a beauty that is skin deep and not one that radiates.

Kamilla points out that, “Your beauty is aglow when you give out and receive love, you become more desirable, and people relate with you.”

3. Having a positive mindset

It’s absolutely wrong to have the notion that a beautiful woman isn’t smart. Your smartness can only portray your beauty the more.

It’s also not true that because you are intelligent, you can’t be beautiful. Everything depends on your mindset. You can still have that killer looks even if you are a book worm.

Once you refuse to update yourself with happenings around you, you’re obsolete and can never be reckoned with. You can’t ever become a celebrity even with your stunning looks.

Beauty is not all about looks, it’s more about your mindset. You must sharpen up your intellect to be able to relate with top minds in any field of endeavor; this ups your beauty.

The pursuit of knowledge, knowing what happens around you, and the truth is not just attractive, it’s the ingredient you need for existence. When you are knowledgeable, you are highly empowered, and empowerment is amazingly sexy.

4. Cultivate a fun-loving spirit

If you are a killjoy, nobody will want to touch you with a mile-long pole. People will tend to avoid you because they don’t derive any pleasure from associating with you.

This does not mean that you must be unnecessarily extroverted. You must know when to apply the brakes.

Showcase your sense of adventure when it’s necessary and learn to appreciate what life offers. People around you will feel more at ease with you if you are fun-loving than when you constantly stick to one mundane routine.

5. Don’t give up easily

Your degree of tenacity and fighting spirit confers reverence, and this heightens your beauty. When you are able to inspire others by your tenacity, people will love and cherish you for that.

The fact that you are a woman makes this the more outstanding, but don’t misconstrue this as dabbling into some sort of ultra-feminist mantra. Your being resilient does not mean you shouldn’t give ground, especially when you are in a wrong position; it means your resolve to conquer and attain heights that may be considered impossible for a woman.

Your beauty is epitomized by accepting the worst or the best in an equal stride. If you are not overly controlled by the outcome of events, you are beautiful.

6. Your energy

The most beautiful quality of a beautiful woman is your energy. It’s the core of your vitality, the spring of your life, the launchpad of your activities, and the fountain of your beauty.

Your vitality and how energetic you are, make you an idol in the presence of people who adore you. They see you as a shining example of a person that can withstand storms and handle upheavals.

They view you as a springboard of their convictions. Before their sights, you are astonishing and beautiful. They will cast their votes for you anytime and anywhere.

Conclusion

Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida believes that if she could have been able to do it, and if she could have come from almost the rubble to become a beauty model, nothing should stop you. Your utmost resolve to be there is what matters and what will get you to the very top.