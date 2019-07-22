Best 20 Quotes on discipline

I wish this wasn’t the truth but you can’t go anywhere in life without self-discipline…Lot’s of it.
Self-discipline is what separates the rich from the poor, the fit from the overweight and the successful from the failure. Self-discipline means better health, better sleep, better looks, better relationships and bigger pockets, and you must strive to build it, which is why I made you this list of the 20 best quotes on self-discipline. Enjoy.
- Respect your efforts, respect yourself. Self-respect leads to self-discipline. When you have both firmly under your belt, that’s real power. – Clint Eastwood
- It’s a lot more than mind over matter. It takes relentless self discipline to schedule suffering into your day, every day. ― David Goggins
- When people ask me about what I learned from martial arts, I don’t talk about favorite punches or kicks, or about fights won or lost. I talk about learning self-discipline, about ethics and manners and benevolence and fairness. – Jonathan Maberry
- Class is an aura of confidence that is being sure without being cocky. Class has nothing to do with money. Class never runs scared. It is self-discipline and self-knowledge. It’s the sure-footedness that comes with having proved you can meet life. ― Ann Landers
- The Dalai Lama’s entire being is about peace and harmony, forgiveness and self-discipline. Those are qualities to be admired. I am really looking forward to meeting His Holiness. – Joe Nichols
- Self-discipline is hard, and the more projects you have on your plate, the more your willpower will have to stretch. ― Oscar Auliq-Ice
- With self-discipline almost anything is possible. – Theodore Roosevelt
- Most talk about ‘super-geniuses’ is nonsense. I have found that when ‘stars’ drop out, successors are usually at hand to fill their places, and the successors are merely men who have learned by application and self-discipline to get full production from an average, normal brain. – Charles M. Schwab
- No person is free who is not master of himself. ― Epictetus
- The only discipline that lasts is self-discipline. – Bum Phillips
- We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort. – Jesse Owens
- Hold yourself responsible for a higher standard than anybody else expects of you. Never excuse yourself. Never pity yourself. Be a hard master to yourself-and be lenient to everybody else. ― Henry Ward Beecher
- Happiness is dependent on self-discipline. We are the biggest obstacles to our own happiness. It is much easier to do battle with society and with others than to fight our own nature. – Dennis Prager
- Self-discipline is often disguised as short-term pain, which often leads to long-term gains. The mistake many of us make is the need and want for short-term gains (immediate gratification), which often leads to long-term pain. ― Charles F. Glassman
- In reading the lives of great men, I found that the first victory they won was over themselves… self-discipline with all of them came first. – Harry S Truman
- No one is going to come help you. No one’s coming to save you. ― David Goggins
- If you set goals for yourself, and you’re like a lot of other people, you probably realize it’s not that your goals are physically impossible that’s keeping you from achieving them; it’s that you lack the self-discipline to stick to them. It’s physically possible to lose weight. It’s physically possible to exercise more. – Daniel Goldstein
- Instilling a sense of self-discipline and focus when the kids are younger makes it so much easier by the time they get into high school. – Amy Chua
- He who has conquered his own coward spirit has conquered the whole outward world. ― Thomas Hughes
- I think self-discipline is something, it’s like a muscle. The more you exercise it, the stronger it gets. – Daniel Goldstein