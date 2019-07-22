How to choose a commercial display fridge?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you own a catering company, bakery or a pastry shop, one thing you definitely need, besides tools and equipment you use to prepare all the food is a refrigerator. It is the only way you can keep all the food cool and fresh before transporting it to the final destination. In the following text, we are going to tell the benefits of investing in a high-quality one and also we are going to give you some tips on how to choose the best one.

The very first reason is the fact that they are very efficient when it comes to storing food. Not only do they protect your food, but they also cool it down as quickly as possible, ensuring that it keeps its original taste, and most importantly its freshness.When the food starts to heat up it starts to deteriorate, especially fruits and vegetables, and the main goal of commercial display fridge is to prevent this process.

This can all happen because of big compressors, and they are the main component of these pieces of equipment. Why do these compressors have to be big and powerful? Well, every time you open the refrigerator, the temperature inside goes up, and in order to protect the food from bacteria, it has to be reduced rapidly. This is not a problem when it comes to a fridge that you have at home since you open it only a few times a day a powerful compressor is not needed. But in a busy and extremely hot restaurant kitchen, it can be opened hundreds of times every day, which is why the compressor in commercial display fridges has a lot more work to do than the regular ones.

Furthermore, they are designed to be cleaned easily. Since they have to be pristine to avoid the spoilage of the groceries thus food poisoning, their inside is made out of stainless steel which is extremely easy to wash and it is also resistant to bacteria. In addition, shelves can be removed effortlessly.

When it comes to purchasing one, there are a few things that have to be considered. Firstly, think about the size of it. This doesn’t only include the storage space you need, but also the available floor area. Measure the space in the kitchen or the room where you want to put it, and also think about the interior dimensions.

Moreover, consider the style of the refrigerator you want to get. Maybe you need a display fridge that shows all your products in an appealing manner, or you need one in the back, in the kitchen. Usually, businesses need both of them, since they need a place to put all the products before showcasing them to the customers. If you want to check offer of some of the best commercial refrigerators online, you should visit phirella.com.

Also, you have to research the brands of each available model. You need to find a brand that is reliable, meaning that their fridges will keep your food cool 24 hours and that there won’t be frequent failures since not only can these be very expensive, but also they can stop your business for an entire day or more. What’s more, our advice is to get the one that offers a warranty. Clearly, they cannot last forever, but you should be able to get free service and parts in case anything brakes down.

To conclude, there are many manufacturers you can choose from, but this decision should not be made lightly. When purchasing one, don’t forget to inquire about its price and energy efficiency.