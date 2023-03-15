6 Best CBD Massage Oils for Pain Relief 2023: A Guide to Soothe Your Aches and Pains

Are you tired of living with constant pain and discomfort? Do you find yourself reaching for painkillers only to find temporary relief? CBD massage oils might be a fantastic solution for your problems as they showed exceptional results in the pain relief department!

How does CBD work?

CBD works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a complex network of receptors and enzymes that helps regulate various bodily functions, including pain perception, inflammation, and mood. CBD binds to these receptors, helping to regulate these functions and alleviate pain and inflammation.

What are CBD massage oils?

These are topical oils that are infused with CBD. They are designed to be applied to the skin and massaged into sore muscles or areas of pain. These massage oils are typically made from a combination of CBD extract and carrier oils, such as coconut oil or jojoba oil.

How do these oils help with pain relief?

CBD massage oils work by penetrating the skin and reaching the underlying muscles and tissues. The oil content binds to the receptors in the muscles and tissues, helping to alleviate pain and inflammation. CBD massage oils also help to promote relaxation, which can further reduce pain and stress.

Broaden your knowledge by uncovering the science behind the healing properties of these oils, empowering you to make the most of your soothing and restorative experiences.

List of the Best CBD Massage Oils

1. Prima Beyond Body Oil

If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious oil that’ll soothe your achy muscles and melt away tension, then Prima’s Beyond Body Oil might be exactly what you need. This dreamy concoction is crafted with a lightweight sunflower seed oil base, and it’s got some seriously cool ingredients like broad-spectrum hemp, magnesium, squalane, apricot kernel oil, and jojoba seed oil.

And the cherry on top? The oil comes in a sleek glass bottle and has a subtle, delightful scent made up of clove, geranium, and citrus vibes.

People are absolutely raving about this stuff – it’s got a near-perfect rating, and reviewers can’t stop talking about how quickly it absorbs without leaving any greasy residue. One fan even gushed, “I sleep like a baby afterward because my muscles relax from the magnesium and CBD. This is a holy grail body moisturizer for me.” Sounds like a game-changer, huh?

And you know what else is super cool? Prima is nailing it in the sustainability department. They’ve got a bunch of certifications to prove they’re committed to making a positive impact. They offset their carbon emissions and even invest in projects that fight the climate crisis.

Plus, they’ve got this rad “Recycle for Real” program where they cover the shipping for you to send back five empty containers at a time. Oh, and let’s not forget about their transparency – you can find the COA for each product right on their website. They’re a Certified B Corporation and have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Now that’s a brand you can feel good about supporting!

2. Susan’s CBD Hemp CBD Massage Oil

Imagine a massage oil so potent and powerful that it’ll change the way you experience relaxation forever. Meet this highly concentrated massage oil packed with a whopping 300 milligrams of pure CBD from hemp.

It’s perfect for massages with its super light scent and excellent glide, making it no wonder it’s won LNE & Spa Magazine’s Best Massage Product and has been named “Best Vegan Massage Oil” by Medical News Today. Trust us, once you give this a try, you’ll never want to go back to your regular massage oil again!

The magic of this oil lies in its incredible formula. An average full-body massage takes about an ounce of massage oil, which means you’ll be basking in 150 mg of pure CBD bliss. What’s even better? CBD, or cannabidiol, is an amazing anti-inflammatory that helps block those pesky pain receptors in your skin from firing, giving you the soothing relief you crave.

To top it all off, this oil is infused with skin-loving dried calendula and chamomile plants for at least three weeks before being strained and added to the final formula. This infuses the massage oil with skin-friendly terpenes that’ll help ease your aches and pains. Just slather a generous amount onto sore areas and let the magic happen.

This heavenly massage oil is perfect for all types of massages, whether it’s medical massage, deep tissue, lymphatic drainage, or neuromuscular massage therapy. Plus, it contains absolutely zero THC, so you can indulge in a worry-free relaxation session. Check out the ingredients and allergens below to make sure it’s the perfect fit for you. Get ready to elevate your massage game to new heights!

3. Lazarus Naturals CBD Body + Massage Oil

This silky smooth blend of organic jojoba seed oil, organic sweet almond oil, organic MCT oil, and organic full-spectrum hemp is not only USDA organic, Kosher, and Leaping Bunny-certified, but it’s also a total crowd-pleaser. Fans of this oil rave about its fragrance-free and moisturizing formula.

Now, you might find a few folks who aren’t thrilled about the unscented formula smelling like hemp, but hey, nobody’s perfect. If you’re a bit worried about the scent, start with the lower-priced 2-ounce spray option and see how it works for you.

Plus, while Lazarus doesn’t offer a subscription discount for monthly purchases, it’s still one of the most wallet-friendly CBD massage oils on our list when you consider the price per ounce. And check this out – they offer a whopping 60% off to veterans, folks on long-term disability, and qualifying low-income households. How awesome is that?

But wait, there’s more! Lazarus Naturals is also a sustainability superstar. They use recycled materials in their packaging and source hemp from their very own USDA-certified organic farm in central Oregon.

As a Certified B Corp, they’re held to super high standards for social and environmental impact, and they’re even planning to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Now that’s commitment! Plus, we love that you can easily find the COA for this oil right on the product page under the product image (you just gotta scroll through the database for this particular gem). So go ahead, give Lazarus Naturals a try, and see what all the hype is about!

4. Papa & Barkley Releaf Body Oil

Get ready to meet your new best friend – an award-winning topical CBD oil that’ll glide on like a dream and absorb in a snap. This heavenly blend of calming essential oils is here to deliver the ultimate trifecta: relaxation, relief, and skin hydration. Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Body Oil is a full-spectrum CBD oil, packing a powerful punch with 200 mg of CBD per ounce.

The base oil boasts a blend of hemp, coconut MCT oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E oil, all working together to create a luxurious experience for your skin. Oh, and let’s not forget the soothing essential oils added to the mix: tea tree, peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus.

This baby is free from any nasty chemicals and solvents, and it comes in a super convenient roll-on bottle, so you can easily apply it to any part of your body. Talk about a game-changer!

Just a heads up, though: Papa & Barkley’s production facility also processes nuts, so be aware of that if you’ve got any nut allergies. As for whether it’s organic or vegan, we don’t have any info on that front. But trust us, once you give this Releaf Body Oil a whirl, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it!

5. Veg Out Organics Chill Mode Massage & Body Oil

Ready to turn your next massage into a spa-like experience? Veg Out Organics has got your back – literally! Their luxurious massage oil not only delivers a gentle dose of organic full-spectrum hemp, but it’s also loaded with a heavenly combo of organic essential oils from lavender, neroli, and geranium. Brace yourself for the double whammy of relaxation, with lavender working its magic to help you catch some deeper zzz’s and stress-free vibes.

This lightweight, non-comedogenic oil is perfect for both your body and face, so go ahead and pamper yourself from head to toe. While there might not be a ton of reviews on Veg Out’s website, the ones we’ve seen are singing its praises. Customers are head over heels for the feel of this oil, the enchanting neroli scent, and the soothing effect of lavender.

And here’s some more good news – Veg Out Organics is all about sustainability and eco-friendliness. They grow their hemp at a USDA-certified organic farm (called Veg Out Pharm) in Virginia Beach, VA, and are a family-run business that’s dedicated to organic farming and creating non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Plus, with its gorgeous gold pump and emerald green bottle, this oil is a stunning addition to your vanity.

6. Juna Ease Functional Body Oil

Get ready to indulge in a world of relaxation with Juna’s organic blend body oil. This fantastic concoction is made with a powerful mix of seven plant-based oils, including the likes of turmeric, geranium, lavender, bergamot, and jojoba oil. We’re talking about a dream team of ingredients that’ll elevate your massage experience to new heights!

Sourced from Colorado farms, this CBD-infused oil not only smells divine with its light citrus and floral aroma but is also gluten-free and non-GMO. So you can treat yourself to a luxurious massage without any worries.

And let’s not forget the cherry on top – the pump applicator makes it super easy to get just the right amount of oil for your blissful massage. Go ahead, give Juna’s organic blend body oil a try, and let yourself be transported to a world of pure relaxation!

How to pick the best CBD massage oil?

When it comes to choosing the best of the best, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. Here are some things to consider before making your purchase:

Quality of Ingredients

One of the most important things to look for when making this purchase is the quality of the ingredients. Look for products made with high-quality, organic ingredients, such as natural oils and full-spectrum hemp extract. This will ensure that you’re getting the most benefits from your massage oil without any unwanted chemicals or additives.

Potency of CBD

Another important factor to consider is the potency of CBD in oil. Look for products with a high concentration of this ingredient per ounce or per container, as this will provide more effective pain relief. However, it’s important to start with a lower dose and gradually increase it as needed, to avoid any unwanted side effects.

Third-Party Lab Testing

To ensure the purity and potency of the oil, look for products that have undergone third-party lab testing. This will provide you with peace of mind knowing that the product contains the amount of CBD advertised and is free from any harmful contaminants.

Type of CBD

There are two types of CBD used in these products: full-spectrum and isolate. Full-spectrum contains all the compounds found in the cannabis plant, including THC, while isolate contains only CBD. If you’re looking for the entourage effect, where all the compounds work together to provide greater benefits, choose a full-spectrum massage oil. If you’re concerned about THC content or are subject to drug testing, choose an isolate massage oil.

Scent and Texture

Finally, consider the scent and texture of the CBD massage oil. Look for products with natural scents and textures that appeal to you and will enhance your massage experience. Avoid products with artificial fragrances or greasy textures that can leave a residue on your skin.

Closing Thoughts

Navigating the ever-growing world of CBD can be a bit overwhelming, so it’s crucial to keep an eye on the brands and products you choose, holding them to the highest standards. Don’t worry, though – we’ve got your back! We’ve vetted tons of products and have a bunch of top-notch recommendations for the best CBD oils, gummies, and capsules, just waiting for you to explore and discover.

But hey, let’s not forget to keep things safe and sound. If you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, make sure to have a chat with your doctor before starting any supplement routine. It’s always best to touch base with a healthcare provider to figure out which supplements are the perfect fit for you.